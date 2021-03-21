You can hire these charming Peak District pubs for a UK getaway with your friends





While we may still be stuck, we Brits are nothing but always looking forward to a holiday! And with the tremendous success of the coronavirus vaccine rollout – not to mention the lockdown roadmap already in full swing – we are (cautiously) starting to look ahead to planning some summer vacations. But given the uncertainty surrounding international travel, why not look a little closer to home for your next vacation? The Peak District is home to some of the country’s most breathtaking scenery, incredible walking routes and – crucially – some extraordinary pubs, The Mirror reports We’ve all missed our usual pub nights out with our friends this year, so you can even get the best of both worlds by renting your own pub for a boozer-cum-B&B. Here are three wonderfully charming pubs you can hire for a getaway with your friends, family or other half in the beautiful Peak District. To receive the latest Yorkshire Live email updates, click here The Temple, Matlock Bath

(Image: Holiday Cottages / Mirror)

Once a hotel, this property now functions as a holiday home complete with an impressively large bar, as well as a host of fun games, including a pool table, table tennis, air hockey and even a karaoke machine complete with lighting. For those looking to do some exploring, there is plenty to do in the area, from the arcades to the nearby pubs and coffee shops, not to mention the Heights of Abraham cable car. Four nights from 4,088 with Holiday homes.nlSleeps 34 and exercises about 30pp a night. The Mermaid Inn, Thorncliffe at Leek

(Image: Independent Cottages / Mirror)

Great views of the Peak District? To check. A huge bar and lots of seats? To check. Chic rooms and lots of space? To check! The Mermaid Inn is made for large groups thanks to the large bar, the huge dining room and many corners from the cozy living rooms to the games room with table football, pool table and darts. Stays of seven nights from 5,500 with Independent cottagesSuitable for 34 people exercising at around 23pp a night. Poacher weapons, Hope

(Image: Sykes Holiday Cottages / Mirror)

Nestled in the village of Hope, the original features of this pub have been preserved, including the comfortable furnishings, wood burning stoves and of course the bar. You can pre-order kegs of cider and beer so you can start pulling pints on arrival at the holiday home. Other highlights include the games room with foosball and pool table, and for those looking for an extra touch of luxury, an indoor hot tub! Stays of seven nights from 3,674 with Sykes Holiday CottagesSuitable for 30 people exercising for about 17pp a night







