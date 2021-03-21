BB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play 11, Pitch Report and Injury Update





Contest Details: The 3rd Match Bihar Cricket League 2021 will be played between Bhagalpur Bulls and Gaya Gladiators on March 21st at Urja Stadium in Patna. The match starts at 2:00 PM local time and IST. It will be streamed live on Euro Sports and Global Sports. Example: Bhagalpur Bulls will face the Gaya Gladiators on Sunday in the third game of the 2021 Bihar Cricket League. Bhagalpur Bulls did not have the best starts in this tournament as they lost their first game on Saturday by 6 wickets against the Darbhanga Diamonds. Despite half a century of skipper Md Rahmatullah and Prashant Srivastava, they could not set a big goal. On the other hand, Gaya Gladiators play their first game of the tournament. They have already seen how the surface behaves and will be pretty much aware of the strengths and weaknesses of their opposition. It is the perfect opportunity for them to kick-start their campaign with a victory over the injured Bhagalpur Bulls. BB vs GG Weather Report for Match 3: It gets warm here in Patna in the afternoon with a temperature between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius and the humidity is 32 percent. During this race there is no chance of precipitation. Pitch condition / report: It is an excellent hitting course. The chasing teams played the last 2 games here at this location. Overall, 175-180 will be a good competitive score at this location. Whoever wins the toss must bowl first. Average first innings score: 166 (last 2 games played at this location) Chasing Team Record: Won 2, Lost 0, Draw 0 Also readIndia vs England: Virat Kohli hands over trophy to Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar after T20I series victory Injury news and availability: (Will be added if there is an update) BB vs GG Today's Probably Playing XIs: Bhagalpur bulls Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Tripurari Keshav, Md Rahmatullah (c), Prashant Srivastava, Aspaq Ahmad (wk), Prashant Kumar Singh, Harsh Kumar, Amod Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sashi Shekhar Bank: Yashaswi Rishav, Anuj Raj, Gaurav Sharma, Govind Dev Choudhary, Manohar Jha, Prem Priyank, Raj Singh Naveen, Rashid Iqbal, Rishav Raj, Sathish Kumar, Tripurari Keshav, Varun Raj, Vikash Ranjan Gaya Gladiators Pranav Singh, Sabir Khan, Aniket Kumar, Shashank Upadhyay, Rishav Rakesh, Ankur Rai, Sachin Kr Singh, Suraj Rathore, Apurva Anand, Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey Bank: Vikash Yadav, Deelip Kumar, Harish Kumar, Mrityunjay Singh, Piyush Kumar Singh, Sidhant Vijay, Tabreez Alam, Tarun Kumar, Vikas Patel Also read BB vs GG Top Picks for Todays Dream11 Match: The skipper of Bhagalpur Bulls Md Rahmatullah was the top scorer of his squad in the previous game against Darbhanga Diamonds. Doesn't come at any. 5 he scored 56 points from 39 balls. Prashant Srivastava played a quickfire 52 runs from just 27 balls in the last game against Darbhanga Diamonds, helping his side land a respectable total of 171 runs on the board. Opener Ankit singh had a decent performance in the first game against Darbhanga Diamonds, scoring 34 runs from 27 balls. Sabir Khan played for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare trophy and also represented his side in the Ranji trophy. He can be a good choice for your Dream11 fantasy team because of his experience playing at the state level. Aniket Kumar will come a little expensive at 9.5 Cr, but he is another experienced batsman who should find a place on your team. Selection of captain and vice-captain: Captain Options Prashant Srivastava, Md Rahmatullah Vice Captain Options Ankit Singh, Sabir Khan Also readIf Virat Kohli opening with me is the right choice for Team India in T20Is, then that's it: Rohit Sharma Recommended to play XI No.1 for BB vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: Goalkeeper Aspaq Ahmad | Hitters Sabir Khan, Mrs. Rahmatullah, Ankit Singh (vc) Allrounders Sachin Kr Singh, Harsh Kumar, Prashant Srivastava (c), Sashi Shekhar Bowlers Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey, Amod Yadav Recommended to play XI No.2 for BB vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: Goalkeeper Pranav Singh Hitters Aniket Kumar, Sabir Khan (vc), Md Rahmatullah (c), V gopala Allrounders Ankur Rai, Prashant Kumar Singh, Prashant Srivastava Bowlers Rajesh Singh, Apurva Anand, Mukesh Kumar Expert Advice: Since the field is likely to help the batsmen more than their bowling counterparts, you can go with 4 batsmen on both of your Dream11 Fantasy teams. Current BB vs GG likely winners: Bhagalpur Bulls are expected to win this competition. Note: Updated fantasy teams and playing XIs of each match are provided in ourTelegram channelif the information is available. Disclaimer: This team is based on the author's understanding, analysis and instinct. When selecting your team, consider the points listed and make your own decision.







