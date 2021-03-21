Somers, Tony DeMatteo beat Son, Grandson and Mahopac

MAHOPAC – When asked if he ever imagined seeing three generations of DeMatteo together on the football field, Dominick DeMatteogave was probably the only correct answer.

“Yeah, I did because I knew he wasn’t going to retire,” he said, just a little ironically. “I mean, everybody’s acting like this, it’s such a surprise, you know, but what else is he going to do?”

But this was no joke for Somers coach Tony DeMatteo, who not only chose against his son, but also made plans to stop his grandson, Mahopac quarterback Anthony DeMatteo. The Tuskers accomplished what they wanted to achieve on Saturday-evening, winning 28-7 in the season opener of both teams.

And for the oldest DeMatteo, it was a victory to forget.

“I didn’t like it,” he said. “I couldn’t defend the stuff my son was putting in, except by going (cover) the guy and flashing him. Every time they were in (the backfield) I was afraid he was going to get hurt. scared me, but I didn’t know what else to do. “

And the Somers defense was fierce, holding Mahopac winless until late in the fourth quarter when the youngest DeMatteo slid a pass from the fourth down to Andrew Cohen for a touchdown.

After that, the announcer confirmed the unique meeting. The teams gathered close to midfield, but of course not shaking hands to stay socially distant. However, Tony DeMatteo hugged his grandson and told the Mahopac junior that he loved him.

“It meant everything to me,” said Anthony DeMatteo, who finished 8 of 17 that night for 103 yards and the touchdown. “Ultimately this is just a game and the most important thing is family. I know he will always be there for me until the day he dies, and I will always be there for him.”

Despite the margin of victory, Tony DeMatteo praised his son’s coaching and grandson’s touchdown pass, but noted that Somers The Journal News’ highest ranked Class A team introduced with an advantage.

“He had a hard time doing too much because we put pressure on him,” said the elder DeMatteo. “Dominick has a good team, but we are better. I am no better coach than my son. I just happen to have the better team.”

Turning point

With one minute to go in the first half, Somers was leading only 7-0 and had possession of Mahopac’s 41st. Quarterback Jackson Kossow threw deep down the right sideline, but got his pass tipped off by defender Joey Koch. That’s when junior Matt Kapica stretched, flipped the stride and reeled in the juggling catch for a 39-yard gain.

The next action, Jack Kaiser came in from two meters, and Somers led 14-0 at half time.

Player of the game

Jackson Kossow, Somers. The oldest went 108 yards, including a 32-yard score for TJ Deagan, and added another 62 yards and touchdown to the ground.

By the numbers

Somers (1-0) Kaiser growled 20 times for 154 yards and two scores. … The Tuskers had four sacks.

Mahopac (0-1) Vincent Bastone rushed for 50 yards and Cohen both caught the touchdown and recovered a Somers fumble in the end zone.

Quotable

“Obviously it’s very unique,” ​​said Dominick DeMatteo of meeting his father, “and I’m happy for him that he’s still doing this, that he’s healthy and happy. That’s all that matters. great time and it’s been a great experience for my sons. “

Father and son already trained against each other in 2016, when Dominick DeMatteo coached for a season at Nyack High School.

Next one

Somers will host Brewster this Friday, March 26 at 7pm. Mahopac’s next match has to be determined after Lourdes was put on the COVID-19 hiatus

Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor of The Journal News and Poughkeepsie Journal and can be reached by email at [email protected], on Twitter at @lohudinsider, and on Instagram at @lohudinsider