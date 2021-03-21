Bears probably love Akiem Hicks





MMA weekly Khama Worthy is going to do what he has to do at UFC 260 When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back to 2020, what really occurred to him was how happy he was in the end. As difficult as the year was, he could still fight. While things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he could compete multiple times placed him in a much better place than many other fighters. I think it was just an experience, Worthy told MMWeekly.com. I am grateful that I made it because a lot of people weren’t so lucky. I only had two fights, although I would have liked to participate in four fights a year, but I still got two fights. Everything was shut down, looking for training partners and all that, it was an experience. In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even if the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. I have my own gym, so I never stopped for my workout, Worthy said. But it was still difficult to find training partners. My game is always evolving. In this sport you evolve or you die. I’m a different fighter every fight. Khama Worthy – UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy takes on Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will try to get back on the winning track when he hits Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces that UFC 261 will house a full house of fans, three title fights. “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I have to do what I have to do. I am sure he will be ready and that is exactly what the intention was for. If the past year has taught him anything, Worthy feels at his best to just follow where the path takes him in 2021, rather than trying to force things. In Covid times, you just have to go with the punches, Worthy said. You can’t spend too much time planning things. It’s stupid that my career started when Covid started, so I just roll with the punches.

