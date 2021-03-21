HS FOOTBALL: Batavia blows out BK / RP / RA; Notre Dame levels Lyon; Oakfield-Alabama / Elba hits CR

BATAVIA After a long wait, the Batavia football team returned to the action Saturday night looking like a well-oiled machine as the Blue Devils chased Bishop Kearney / Rochester Academy / Rochester Prep, 36-12, behind big performances from junior quarterback Jesse Reinhart and senior Terrez Smith walks back.

Reinhart ended the blowout with a few touchdown passes and Smith added a few scoring runs to bring the Devils to 1-0 to start the year.

A complete effort tonight, said Batavia head coach Brennan Briggs. I was happy with the chase and gang mentality. These guys fought and hit tonight.

Batavia got off to a slow start, which was to be expected after a long low season. But the Blue Devils broke the seal before the first quarter was over, scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run by Smith with 44 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Tragedy struck the Kings in the ensuing kickoff, when Jami Walker was injured in-game and then taken off the field by a Mercy EMS team sent to Van Detta Stadium. The city of Batavia’s fire brigade also responded to the call as Walker was found to be suffering from a leg injury that required immediate care. Play resumed after a prolonged time-out for injuries.

In the first action of scrimmage after the injury, the Kings fold the ball back to the Blue Devils, who take over with a top position on the BK 24 yard line. Batavia failed to score on the ensuing drive and returned the ball to BK on their own 16-yard line.

The Kings were able to work the ball all the way to the 35-yard line on a long run from Shia Patton, but a holding penalty erased the big win and brought BK back to their own eight-yard line. Two plays later, Jayden Osborne provided a safety for the Devils, who took a 9-0 lead with 9:42 to go in the first half.

The rest was history, as Batavia led 23-0 at half-time and increased its lead to 30-0 in the third inning.

Smith totaled 25 carriers for 125 yards and the two scores, while Osborne added nine carriers for 59 yards and a TD on the ground.

I was proud of Terrez. He had to work for his yards tonight, Briggs said. There were drives where he got frustrated, but he just kept tucking away. He was positive about his teammates and his lineman who blocked him. If he carries the ball 25 times, he has to bust a few, and that’s what he did.

Batavia’s multi-faceted attack was partially powered offensively by 157 passing yards from Reinhart, who completed 10 of 16 passes, including two touchdowns and an interception.

I was pleased with Jesse and his efforts, Briggs said. He stayed composed and made the plays he needed. He also extended several times and made some long throws.

Reinhart had men running around all night, as the Blue Devils’ wide receivers fared well as a group. Aidan Anderson finished with two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler Budzinack made two grabs for 38 yards and a score. Alex Hale caught three balls for 39 yards.

Our wide receivers have done a great job, Briggs added. Alex is a great athlete who sees the field well. He’s like a coach out there. Budz also showed his athleticism tonight. Aidan is a great weapon. He is so fast and catches the ball well.

Batavia was defensively led by Ethan Loaeaza, who made eight tackles. Osborne made six tackles and Hale added an interception.

I was also very happy with our kickoff coverage team, Briggs said.

Batavia is now 1-0 and is looking forward to a game with Wayne on Saturday.

Class D.

NOTRE DAME 46 LYONS 0

The defending champion Irishman kicked off their season with a massive win over the Lions after a 100-yard run from Dylan Warner’s back. The Notre Dame senior finished with 10 carries for 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns and got away with four tackles and a bag on defense.

I was particularly pleased with our defense today, said Irish head coach Joe Zambito. We missed a few tackles and blew a few assignments, but I’m a tough coach to please at times. We must thrive to get better and can never be complacent.

The Irish led, 8-0 after the first quarter, then shot at 24 points in the second to take a 32-0 lead at half time.

Along with the great effort of Warners, junior QB Collin McCulley performed well in the win. McCulley finished 119 yards on 12 of 20 that passed with a touchdown and two successful two-point conversions. The ND junior missed most of the past season with a chest injury.

Collin is so much fun to coach, Zambito said. He is a very easygoing young man who thrives on learning more about the game and shaping his craft. I thought he was spectacular today. He moved the pocket well and was on target.

Anthony Zambito made seven receptions and took them 38 yards, catching two two-point conversion passes and getting away defensively with six tackles. Alonso Storey made one flyout for a seven-yard touchdown while making four tackles and recovering a fumble on defense. Cody Henry carried the ball 10 times for 62 yards and a six-yard touchdown run. He also had a great afternoon on defense, making eight tackles, recording an interception and coming away with two sacks.

Connor McWilliams made four tackles, five sacks and a blocked kick that he recovered for a TD. Vincent DiRisio scored on an 18-yard run for his first touchdown of his career and Donato Fiorentino made seven tackles while getting away with two sacks.

Notre Dame defeated Lyon 312-52 in the win.

The Irish are now 1-0 and are looking ahead to next week’s game against Cal-Mum / Byron-Bergen.

Their quarterback (junior Kyle Wade) is exceptional, Zambito said of the Raiders. If we want to succeed, we will have to tackle it and manage it much better. It seems like they like to disperse you and then get physical. We better have our A game. Offensive for us, our line must come and play. Hopefully we can give them a game.

OAKFIELD-ALABAMA / ELBA 59 CUBA-RUSHFORD 6

A move to 11-man soccer didn’t slow the two-time defensive eight-man soccer champions, as Aggies rolled past the Rebels behind five sweeping touchdowns from senior RB Ty Mott. Mott finished the game with 213 rushing yards on 19 carriers.

Ty is such a great kid, said OA / E head coach Tyler Winter. He works hard in everything he does. I am happy with his performance today and excited about what the rest of his senior season has in store for him.

Two other Aggies registered touchdowns in the win, including senior RB Jayden Hughes, who carried the rock eight times for 93 yards and two rushing scores. Junior RB Gaige Armbrewster finished the game with 69 yards and a score on five fires. Freshman quarterback Bodie Hyde scored a 19-yard rushing touchdown for OA / E, while senior Ty Kornow carried the ball 67 yards four times.

The Aggies posted a team total of 511 rushing yards in the win.

With so little time with our entire team to date, I felt like our guys could come out early and perform at a high level, said Winter. The attack played with a nice flow.

Senior defensive back Zach Howard got away with an interception and a tackle for loss, while senior linebacker Peyton Yasses made seven tackles to lead the OA / E defense.

Our boys played defensively physically and remained disciplined for four quarters, Winter added. I am happy for our team and proud of the dedication they show for each other.

OA / E enters Week 2 competition with Geneseo / Mt. Morris at 1-0.