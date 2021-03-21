Meet 12 nominees for SeacoastHigh SchoolSports Awards

Twelve high school hockey players have a chance to be named best on the sea coast.

The nominee is chosen and one winner is named among theSeacoastHigh SchoolSports Awards, a virtual event to be held on Tuesday, July 6 this year.

The famous guest presenters for the 2021 show will be announced on Sunday.

Athletes will again be honored for fall, winter and spring sports in 2021.

Honorees must register atsportsawards.usatoday.com/seacoastto reserve their free athlete gift box, which must arrive about a week before the show. Registrations are also used to broadcast prizes to winners after the show. Visit the same website to sign up for updates to stay up to date with show information, awards, presenter announcements and more.

The Seacoast High School Sports Awards, previously known as Seacoast All Stars Sports Awards, is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

The nominees for high school hockey players are Jessica Couture from Dover, Charlotte Morin and Jeannine Turgeon, Ashley Harvey and Annika Kell from Oyster River, Charotte Marston and Mia Edwards from Portsmouth, Gretchen Morris from Exeter, Alida Oak and Addison MacNeil and Sam Crochetiere and Grace Michael of Winacunnet.

Here’s an overview of each of their accomplishments:

Jess Couture

Dover, senior

The four-year-old varsity starter for the Green Wave ended her last season with two goals and two assists.

For the past four years, (Couture) has been an offensive threat to our squad, said Dover head coach Sarah Michaud. As our right wing, she is lightning fast and knows how to put the ball in the back of the net. Her positive attitude and hard work ethic will take her far in life. She will be missed greatly.

Couture, who was named to the Division I first team last season, received the Grit Award for teams at the end of the season.

Sam Crochetiere

Winnacunnet, senior

The four-year starter, two-year captain for the Warriors and Division I all-state first team roster last season will continue her career at Boston College next fall.

She was the playmaker on our team and was always looking to get her teammates ready for success, said Winnacunnethead coach Heidi Hand. She is very skilled and talented and has helped us both offensively and defensively. We could put her in any position and she would do great; just a smart player.

Crochetiere, who scored eight goals and seven assists in a shortened senior season, helped Winacunnetwin win the Division I Championship as a sophomore in 2018.

Winning my sophomore year is definitely the pinnacle of my high school career, Crochetiere said. It was a really big moment in my life. I was so happy. That team was great. We all worked hard and we hit it off very well.

Mia Edwards

Portsmouth, sophomore

The sophomore’s center-back was named Portsmouth’s defensive MVP last season. Edwards scored four of Portsmouth’s eleven goals and was named to the Division II first team.

(Edwards) lives and breathes hockey, which makes her an absolute joy to coach, said Portsmouth head coach Sarah Carpenter. She came into her own this season and serves as the backbone of our team, patrolling the field with her amazing hockey knowledge and her even more amazing hockey skill.

Edwards was also nominated for the Division II Player of the Year.

Opposing players and coaches are often amazed at what (Edwards) is able to do on the hockey pitch as she is a threat both offensively and defensively, therefore it is difficult to come up with a strategy to stop her, Carpenter said. It’s been a long time since I’ve had the luck and privilege to coach a player as talented as (Edwards) and the sky is the limit for her.

Ashley Harvey

Oyster River, junior

A phenomenal athlete, Harvey had six goals in her junior season, including two penalty strokes, according to Oyster River head coach Anna Golding.

Harvey, who served as team captain last season and has already been named captain for next season, was named to the Division II all-state first team after the season.

She has a significant on-field presence and has developed quite a hockey IQ in general, Golding said. Her work ethic and ability to push herself beyond typical boundaries enable her to help her team achieve consistent results above the attacking 30-yard boundary. She continues to impress me with her ability and willingness to serve her team.

Annika Kell

Oyster River, junior

Kell started all 12 games for the Bobcats this season, scoring five goals and being named a Division II roster for a second team.

(Kell) surprised me, said Anna Golding, Oyster River’s head coach. She is an athlete both in the field and in ice hockey. However, her ability to produce and contribute using skill-based elimination had a significant impact on our ability to produce last year. She has just begun to uncover her true potential. I look forward to seeing her next year.

Addison MacNeil

Exeter, sophomore

The second midfielder represented the Blue Hawks in the Division I second team after last season.

MacNeil passed by the youth training camps in Exeters, and Exeter head coach Deb Grott said the results were clear.

She’s smart, fast, athletic and has great fundamentals, Grott said. She has great stick skills and she makes others around her play better.

Charlotte Marston

Portsmouth, sophomore

The striker scored five goals in a shortened five-game schedule for the Clippers and was named the Teams Offensive Player of the Year.

Marston was also selected as a Division II all-state first team selection.

(Marston) is an immensely gifted athlete and we are very lucky that she has put her athletic prowess on the program, said Portsmouth head coach Sarah Carpenter. (Marston) loves to learn and her desire to improve is reflected in her work ethic. She is constantly asking questions to improve her hockey knowledge, both in game strategy and skill level, and this has made her a huge asset to our program and we are excited to see what the next two years bring.

Grace Michael

Winnacunnet, senior

Michael played defense for the Warriors and was a two-year captain. She scored one goal and was credited with two defensive saves.

(Michael) controlled the backfield for us with her strong defensive skills and low stick, said Winnacunnethead coach Heid Hand. She is a hard worker, very coachable, and knew how to play the field and read her opponents well.

Michael, who was named Division I all-state first team selection this year, will play at Saint Anselm College.

Michael started defense as a sophomore when Winner won the Division I Championship.

Winning that championship is definitely the highlight of my time at Winnacunnet, Michael said. That moment will be on my mind forever.

Charlotte Morin

Dover, senior

The Green Wave captain earned a spot on the Division I second team and was recognized as one of the best defenders in the state.

It was great to see (Morin) grow into the player she is today, said Dover head coach Sarah Michaud. She is a leader by example and a force to be reckoned with in our circle of defense. We are lucky to have had such a great role model for our younger players, and I know she will be successful in everything she does.

Gretchen Morris

Exeter, senior

The Blue Hawk captain was a three-year member of the varsity and was named to the Division I first team.

(Morris) is a solid, smart player who controlled play in the backfield for us, said Exeter head coach Deb Grott.

Alida Oak

Exeter, senior

A midfielder, Oak was a four-year-old member of the Exeter varsity and was named to the Division I first-team last season.

(Oak) is extremely versatile and can play anywhere on the field, said Exeter head coach Deb Grott. She is a calm leader who lets her talk. She is one of the most dedicated and focused players to complete the high school program.

Jeannine Turgeon

Dover, senior

Turgeon was a two-year captain of the Green Wave and shared the Division I Player of the Year award last season.

It has been my pleasure to coach and get to know (Turgeon) for the past four years, said Dover head coach Sarah Michaud. When she entered our program, she was an instant impact player and has been transformed into one of the top players in the state as a senior.

A central midfielder, Turgeon had 16 goals and six assists in her career. She was a four-year starter for the Green Wave and will play at Columbia University in the fall.

I know she is destined for great things and it will be nearly impossible to ever replace her, Michaud said.

