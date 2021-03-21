How to watch the last round of Sunday





Matt Jones is your leader on his way to Sunday at the 2021 Honda Classic. Getty Images The final round kicks off at the 2021 Honda Classic, where players compete on the treacherous PGA National Champion track for the $ 7 million winner's check. Here's what you need to know to watch the action from the final round on Sunday. Preview of Honda Classic Round 4 The leader at sunrise on Sunday is Matt Jones. The 40-year-old Australian pro has only one win on his PGA Tour resume, but he has a golden opportunity to change that at PGA National. Jones set tournament speed on Thursday with a 61 before staying strong while others on Saturday were reluctant to end the day with a three-shot lead. 2021 Honda Classic Leaderboard: 3 Things You Need to Know After a Volatile Round 3 at PGA National

Kevin Cunningham



The second round leader, Aaron Wise, increased his lead to six at one point in the third round, but a series of bogeys after that got him a 75, finishing in second place with JB Holmes down seven. . A trio of great champions are a little further back at five under, including Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley and Stewart Cink, as is defending champion Sungjae Im, who would come in second if there were no double bogey on his penultimate hole. . Below you will find everything you need to watch the final round on Sunday. How to watch Honda Classic Round 4 on TV Golf Channel will air the early final round action at the Honda Classic 2021 with two hours of coverage on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. Next, NBC will take over to follow the leaders from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. How to stream Honda Classic Round 4 online You can stream the latest round of Golf Channel TV coverage of the 2021 Honda Classic on golfchannel.com and the NBC broadcast on nbc.com/liveFans can also watch Featured Group’s broadcast of the last round all day on Sunday via PGA Tour Live with a subscription. How to bet risk-free on the Honda Classic! Chirp is a new golf game platform that allows users to place live bets with fake money to win great real prizes. Owned by GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM Golf, the app is designed to inject the adrenaline of live gambling into a fun, risk-free game. Click here for more information about Chirp. 2021 Honda Classic Round 4 start times (All times ET) T-piece No. 1 8:10 am – Rickie Fowler, Bronson Burgoon

8:20 am – DJ Trahan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

8:30 am – Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter, Jr.

8:40 am – Talor Gooch, Nate Lashley

8:50 am – Scott Harrington, Beau Hossler

9:00 am – Chase Koepka, Keith Mitchell

9:10 am – Pat Perez, Satoshi Kodaira

9:20 am – Kevin Chappell, Jason Dufner

9:30 am – Matthew NeSmith, Brian Gay

9:40 am – Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Lewis

9:50 am – Michael Thompson, Stephen Stallings, Jr.

10:00 am – William McGirt, Adam Schenk

10:15 am – Jim Herman, Charl Schwartzel

10:25 am – Chase Seiffert, Mark Hubbard

10:35 am – Kevin Streelman, Harry Higgs

10:45 am – Brendan Steele, Joaquin Niemann

10:55 am – Lucas Herbert, Tyler McCumber

11:05 am – Will Gordon, Erik van Rooyen

11:15 am – John Huh, Adam Scott

11:25 am – Phil Mickelson, Alex Noren

11:35 am – Vincent Whaley, Jhonattan Vegas

11:45 am – Denny McCarthy, Brandon Leave

11:55 am – Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry

12:10 pm – Adam Hadwin, Cameron Davis

12:20 pm – Sepp Straka, Steve Stricker

12:30 pm – Russell Henley, Ryan Armor

12:40 pm – Lucas Glover, Camilo Villegas

12:50 pm – Roger Sloan, Chris Kirk

1:00 PM – Brice Garnett, Stewart Cink

1:10 pm – Robert Streb, Zach Johnson

1:20 pm – Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im

1:30 PM – Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder

13:40 – Aaron Wise, CT Pan

1:30 PM – Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder

13:40 – Aaron Wise, CT Pan

13:50 – Matt Jones, JB Holmes

