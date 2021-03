Sachin-Sehwag opens | Road Safety Word Series Final LIVE Cricket Score India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

RSWS Final Live Score | India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends After a good run in the tournament – it boiled down to this – India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends. The two Asian giants will lock their horns on Sunday during the summit clash in Raipur for the coveted title. While India starts out overwhelming favorites at home given their good form – Sri Lanka isn’t pushovers and so promises to be a mouthwatering clash of the game’s legends. Also Read – Yuvraj Singh Advises Cute Little Fan To Wear Mask While Cheering During Road Safety World Series | SEE POST For India, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh were in good shape and would be key tonight, while Tilakaratne Dilshan and Rangana Herath along with Sanath Jayasuriya would be the ones to watch out for from Sri Lanka. Also Read – Yuvraj Singh’s EPIC response to Sachin Tendulkar-Brian Lara’s road safety message ahead of IN-L vs SL-L final The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. Also Read – India’s T20 World Cup Team: Sachin Tendulkar Backs Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan to Make It IN-L vs SL-L squadrons Indian legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath. Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, and Malinda Warnapura.







