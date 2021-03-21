Calumet claims regional hockey title – Sunday Sports Wrap

High school

Calumet defeated Houghton 3-1 to win the regional hockey title on Saturday. After a winless first period, Nolan Sturos gave the Copper Kings a short lead in the second stanza. Landon Stevens equalized the game 45 seconds later. Dean Loukas ‘goal at the start of the third period was the match winner and a long, slow, late empty net from Nolan Sturos’ stick sealed the win. The Gremlins outsmarted the Copper Kings 32-16. Aksel Loukas made the win in the net and Jimmy Pietila took the loss.

Calumet will face Alpena in the quarter-finals of the state tournament on Wednesday in Marquette. Our coverage starts around 5:35 AM on KBear 102.3 and KBear102.com. The Wildcats eliminated Gaylord 5-1 on Saturday-evening.

The Copper Country Christian School girls’ basketball team split their games against the DC Knights in Bark River on Saturday, falling 28-20 in the opener and winning the second game 30-29. Nora Holmes had 12 points and 20 rebounds in the first game, and Jacie Anderson led the Crusaders by 10 points in the second. The CCCS guys swept their matches against the Knights, 55-43 and 51-33. Elijah Packard scored 19 in the opener, and Sawyer Rebman added 17. Caleb Bach led the Crusaders 18 in the second game.

College Hockey

Lake Superior State University won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association tournament by beating Northern Michigan University 6-3 Saturday night. Ashton Calder had a hat-trick for the Lakers, who are entering the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years. It’s their first WCHA title, and it’s coming in their last season in the WCHA. LSSU will join most current WCHA men’s teams, including Michigan Tech and NMU, in the revitalized Central Collegiate Hockey Association this fall. The seedings for this year’s NCAA tournament will be revealed tonight.

College volleyball

The Tech volleyball team completed a weekend sweep in the state of Saginaw Valley with a 3-0 victory Saturday. Anna Joynas led a balanced attack with 11 kills. Laura De Marchi had 32 assists. The 22nd-placed Huskies have won five games in a row.

College football

The Michigan Tech soccer team will play in Grand Valley State today at noon.

College baseball

The baseball-team of Finlandia University opened the season with both ends of a doubleheader to Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Saturday. The lions fell 17-3 in the first game, and 15-0 in the second. Finlandia committed 11 errors in the two games.

NHL

The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Dallas Stars 3-0 Saturday evening. The goal of Tanner Kero’s second period was the match winner for the Stars. It was the first NHL goal since 2017 for the Hancock native and former Michigan Tech Husky. Thomas Greiss stopped 30 shots and took the loss.

The Wings visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Coverage starts at 7:45 am on 99.3 The Lift.

There’s no word yet on how much time Wings goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier will miss. He left Thursday’s game with a lower body injury. Coach Jeff Blashill told reporters that Bernier is considered ‘daily’ but couldn’t say how many days that could be.

NBA

The Detroit Pistons host the Chicago Bulls tonight. Coverage starts at 6:35 AM on 99.3 The Lift.

MLB

The Detroit Tigers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Saturday afternoon. Matthew Boyd gave up a run on four hits in four innings. Miguel Cabrera hit his first home run of the spring.

The Tigers face the Philadelphia Phillies this afternoon. Matt Manning will pitch for Detroit.

The Tigers sent top riders Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene to the team’s mini camp on Saturday. They can still appear in spring games, but will start in the minors this season.

In Cactus League-action, the Milwaukee Brewers got past the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday evening. Brett Anderson gave up six hits over four innings, but gave up no run. Omar Narvez homered.

The Brewers play against Seattle Mariners today. Freddy Peralta is scheduled to start.

NFL

Former Detroit Lions recipient Kenny Golladay has signed a contract with the New York Giants. Reports say it’s a four-year deal with a $ 40 million guarantee and worth up to $ 76 million if incentives are realized.

