Baylor vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2021 NCAA Tournament picks, March Madness predictions from proven model





Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears will continue their 2021 NCAA tournament run on Sunday afternoon. Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the South region, although the Bears will undergo a tough test in the form of the No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers seed. Baylor drove to a massive victory over Hartford in the first lap. Wisconsin advanced with a dominant effort against a blue-blood program in No. 8 seed North Carolina. Tip-off is at 2:40 PM ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. William Hill Sportsbook lists Baylor as the 6.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 137 in the last Baylor vs. Wisconsin odds at William Hill Sportsbook. Before choosing between Wisconsin and Baylor, view the basketball predictions and betting recommendations of the SportsLine Projection Model The SportsLine projection model simulates every Division I basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $ 2,500 for $ 100 players at its best rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned nearly $ 500 on all of the college’s top-rated basketball games this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns. Now the model has set its sights on Baylor v Wisconsin in the 2021 NCAA tournament. You can go to SportsLine to see the choicesHere are several opportunities for college basketballand trends for Wisconsin vs. Baylor: Baylor vs. Wisconsin Range: Baylor -6.5

Baylor vs. Wisconsin over-under: 137 points

Money line Baylor vs. Wisconsin: Baylor -300, Wisconsin +240

BAY: The Bears are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

WIS: The Badgers are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games Why Baylor Can Cover Baylor is a great two-way squad led by a veteran star in Jared Butler. Butler averages 17.0 points and 4.9 rebounds, and he is a very efficient scorer and a powerful perimeter defender at the point of attack. With Butler joined by Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and others, the Bears form an elite offensive team, No. 3 in the league in overall efficiency and No. 1 in the country in 3-point shooting, providing 41.4 percent of their long-range offering. . In addition to their own strengths, the Bears can also magnify weaknesses from Wisconsin’s profile. The badgers never drop the attacking glass, securing only 23.8 percent of their own missed shots. Wisconsin also ranks 297th in the country in free throws, which takes the pressure off Baylor’s defense at the edge. In addition, the Badgers are shooting just 46.5 percent on two-point attempts this season, much lower than the national average of 49.8 percent within the arc. Why Wisconsin Can Cover The badgers are very strong defensively, which is a necessity against the powerful Baylor attack. Wisconsin ranks 12th in the country for custom defensive efficiency, with above-average scores for allowable firing efficiency, defensive rebound rate (74.7 percent), and free throw prevention for the season. The ties can protect the rim, as evidenced by a 10.6 percent blocking rate, and Baylor ranks at the bottom of the country in both free throw percentage (299th) and free throw accuracy (outside the top 200 with 69 , 5 percent). On the other side of the floor, Wisconsin is excellent at avoiding turnovers by giving away the ball on just 13.4 percent of possessions. The Badgers are also a great shooting team perimeter shooter, turning 36.5 percent from 3-point range and 76.9 percent at the free-throw line. Offensive recovery isn’t a strong point for Wisconsin, but it’s also possible that the Badgers could create second chance opportunities against a Baylor defense that is very poor on the defensive glass, grabbing only 69.5 percent of the rebounds available. How Baylor vs. Wisconsin SportsLine’s model leans over the total, with seven players expected to score in double digits. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of the simulations. You can only see the choice at SportsLine So who wins Baylor vs. Wisconsin? And which side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of the simulations?Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the computer model that crushed its basketball choices







