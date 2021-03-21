No other board holds international competitions during IPL: Shakib slams BCB | Cricket News





DHAKA: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has hit the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for suggesting he doesn’t want to play the longest format in the game.

Shakib has made it clear that he just doesn’t want to play the upcoming two-game test series against Sri Lanka as he wants to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) to prepare for this year’s T20 World Cup, which will be in India played.

“These two tests are our last games in the World Test Championship, so it’s not like we’re going to play the final. We’re at the very bottom of the points table. I don’t think it makes much difference. The other important reason is that it World Cup T20 taking place in India later this year It is a very important tournament where we have a lot to achieve There is not much to achieve in these two tests I think it is a better option that I prepare for something bigger, Shakib told Cricfrenzy, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

“Those who keep saying I don’t want to play Tests, I’m sure they haven’t read my letter. I didn’t mention anywhere in my letter to the BCB that I don’t want to play Tests. I wrote that I want to play the IPL to get me. prepare for the World Cup, ”he added.

Shakib also said in his letter he clarified why he wants to skip the Test Series against Sri Lanka and that was the reason to prepare for this year’s T20 World Championship. However, Akram Khan, the chairman of the BCB’s cricket operations, had said that Shakib would not play the two Tests against Sri Lanka, which will be held from April 21 to May 3.

Akram Bhai in particular has said repeatedly that I don’t want to play Tests. I think he said it again in an interview yesterday. I think he never read the letter. People should have a clear idea that I even did the IPL if any ODIs were scheduled during this time, ”said Shakib.

“I want to take advantage of playing on the same terrain and against the same players I will meet in the World Cup T20 four months later. I can share the same experience with my teammates in Bangladesh,” he added.

Shakib has also criticized the BCB’s decision to continue with the Test series during the IPL. “No other cricket board holds international matches at the IPL. Only we play against Sri Lanka. Have you ever seen a cricket player from Afghanistan play for their country at the IPL? Their board ensures that the players are free to play in the IPL. we don’t value our own players, how can you expect us to perform well when we play for Bangladesh, ”said Shakib.

“I’ll tell you a brutal truth. When foreign players come to Bangladesh we call most of them ‘mister’ or ‘hujur’ but we don’t see our experienced cricket players the same way. Players don’t respect you, you can’t like they expect to respect you, ”he added.

Shakib will appear for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this year’s IPL after being bought by the franchise for Rs 3.2 crore at the players auction held in February.

