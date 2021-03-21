India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live streaming Cricket Road Safety World Series 2021 LIVE Where to watch T20 Match Voot App JioTV, Colors TV





Live streaming Cricket India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends FINAL Road Safety World Series 2021 In the highly anticipated final of the Road Safety T20 World Series 2021 Final, Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday – March 21. final by beating West Indies Legends in a thrilling 12-run first semifinal. Of the six games they have played in this tournament, India has lost only one game. The India Legends hitter is completely packed with superstars up to No. 7, and they can all turn the game around in the space of overs. Their openers Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are among the top five points to score in this tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Legends have also dominated all the matches they’ve played in this year’s edition of this year’s T20 tournament. Their only loss was against India Legends. Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series Final Live Score of IND-L vs SL-L Live match being played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check here latest India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends live score, Live cricket IND-L vs SL-L Live updates. Also Watch IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Final Live Cricket Score, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Match, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score Today, IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Finals Live Video, Live Score Today India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Match, IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Finals 2021 Live Match Score, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Scorecard. You can also check out a cricket blog of the Road Safety World Series Final match between India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends from Ahmedabad here. Watch Latest IND-L vs SL-L, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series Final 2021 Live Score, IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Final 2021 Live Cricket Updates Here. Watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND-L vs SL-L Live Cricket Score and IND-L vs SL-L Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE UPDATES) Also Read – Yuvraj Singh Advises Cute Little Fan To Wear Mask While Cheering During Road Safety World Series | SEE POST They finished second in the pool rankings based on the net run rate. In the second semifinal, the Islanders defeated South Africa Legends by eight wickets. You can watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends 2021, Live Streaming Cricket, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Match Streaming Online, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live streaming Cricket on FanCode app in India. Live Match Streaming details below – India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends. Also Read – Yuvraj Singh’s EPIC response to Sachin Tendulkar-Brian Lara’s road safety message ahead of IN-L vs SL-L final When is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final Final? The final of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final will take place on Sunday, March 21. Also read – Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live streaming LaLiga Santander in India: preview, selections, prediction – Where to watch RS vs BAR live stream football match online on Facebook; TV broadcast not available What is the timing of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final? The final of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match starts at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST. Where will the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match be played? The final of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Which TV channel is broadcasting India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match final match? The final of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final will be broadcast on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex and DD Sports – TV channels in India. Where can you watch live streaming India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match? The live streaming of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match will be available on Voot app, JioTV app. What are the predicted XIs for India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final? Indian legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (cC, Subramaniam Badrinath / Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha. Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chintaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russell Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekera, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath. IND-L versus SL-L SQUADS Indian legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe. Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra and The Chamara Kapugedra.







