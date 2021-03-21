Sports
Women’s Tennis Takes Down Kennesaw State in 4-3 Thriller
ORLANDO, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team (3-4, 1-1 ASUN) took a thrilling 4-3 victory over Kennesaw State (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) Saturday afternoon at the USTA National Campus.
The game was scheduled to take place in DeLand, Florida, on the Stetson campus, but wet conditions forced both teams to play on the USTA site.
“Today was a battle against a team that had improved a lot since we last played them,” said the head coach Courtney Vernon “We played singles first because of the weather, but it came down to doubles; the ladies played with a lot of energy. Today was a step and we will learn every time we participate.”
From the start, FGCU took a 2-0 lead in singles thanks to victories from Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden / Thoren Business School) and Alba Retortillo (Leon, Spain / La Anunciata), both in two sets. On lane # 4, Norin cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory, while Retortillo took a 6-3, 6-3 victory on lane # 6. KSU was left behind on the next lane, but Ida Ferding (Vastera, Sweden / Akademi Bastad Gymnasium), on track No. 5, pushed FGCU’s lead to 3-1 with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph.
The Owls continued to fight back, claiming the top two fields to make it a 3-3 game with in the doubles.
The momentum began to favor the Eagles as Ferding’s team and Sofia Perez (Alajuela, Costa Rica / Florida Virtual) started the doubles scoring with a 6-2 win over lane # 2. The top lane stayed close at 5-5, but the decision point came on lane # 3 as Retortillo and Lourdes Ramalle (Buenos Aires, Argentina / Portland) walked away with a 6-4 victory to give FGCU a 4-3 final. They are now 4-3 in doubles overall.
Next one
FGCU is organizing Stetson on Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m.
Upcoming competitions (Sunday March 21)
UNF @ Stetson (11am)
Liberty @ Lipscomb (11am)
Bellarmine @ North Alabama (3pm)
ASUN standards
South division
|Place
|Team
|ONE SUN
|All in all
|1.
|Stetson
|1-0
|6-4
|2.
|North Florida
|1-0
|8-6
|3.
|FGCU
|1-1
|3-4
|4.
|Kennesaw State
|0-2
|5-8
North Division
|Place
|Team
|ONE SUN
|All in all
|1.
|Freedom
|1-0
|11-3
|2.
|Lipscomb
|1-0
|6-6
|3.
|North Alabama
|0-1
|4-9
|4.
|Bellarmine
|0-1
|0-10
Singles competition
1. Taylor Dean (KSU) defeats. Maja Ornberg (FGCU) 6-0, 7-5
2. Van Youn Lee (KSU) def. Emma Bardet (FGCU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
3. Paola Cortez (KSU) def. Sofia Perez (FGCU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
4. Fanny Norin (FGCU) def. Valentina Taddia (KSU) 6-2, 6-0
5. Ida Ferding (FGCU) def. Sofia Pinedo (KSU) 6-2, 6-4
6. Alba Retortillo (FGCU) def. Soomin Kim (KSU) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles competition
1. Maja OrnbergEmma Bardet (FGCU) vs. Taylor Dean / Paola Cortez (KSU) unfinished
2. Sofia PerezIda Ferding (FGCU) def. Ji Youn Lee / Valentina Taddia (KSU) 6-2
3. Alba RetortilloLourdes Ramalle (FGCU) def. Sofia Pinedo / Soomin Kim (KSU) 6-4
Order of finishing: Double (2.3); Singles (4,6,1,5,2,3)
TO FOLLOW
Follow us on Twitter @FGCU_WTEN for current coverage of FGCU women’s tennis and visit www.FGCUAthletics.com where full summaries and results will be available.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT NEEDS A TEAM to reach our latest goal – a $ 10 million campaign to meet the needs of student athletes for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentorship and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your donation today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!
HEAD COACH COURTNEY VERNON
FGCU’s women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCourtney Vernon (8th Season)who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in its fifth season in 2018. She has guided her student athletes to achieve 59 ASUN All-Conference and All-Academic awards, including 2014, 2016 and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the year, as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon led Green and Blue to an 80-61 overall record (.567) and 33-9 conference record (.786).
#FEEDFGCU
FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April on behalf of the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics’ favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visit www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 85 regular conference seasons and tournament titles in just 13 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just nine seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 39 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Seven FGCU programs have achieved top 25 national rankings in their respective sports, including women’s basketball (No. 24, 2019-20) and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue took department best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, across various Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles held an ASUN and the Florida State’s top seven teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their Academic Progress Rate (APR) in their sport and received the highest percentage of teams so honored from these two groups across each of the past three years. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.46 GPA in the classroom in the spring of 2020 semester, outperforming the general university student population for 22 consecutive semesters. The fall and 2020 spring semesters each saw a new milestone as all 15 programs have a 3.0 or – GPA from the senior team. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
