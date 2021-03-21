Women’s Tennis Takes Down Kennesaw State in 4-3 Thriller

Next game: Stetson 3/27/2021 | 14.00 hours

ORLANDO, Fla. The FGCU women’s tennis team (3-4, 1-1 ASUN) took a thrilling 4-3 victory over Kennesaw State (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) Saturday afternoon at the USTA National Campus.

The game was scheduled to take place in DeLand, Florida, on the Stetson campus, but wet conditions forced both teams to play on the USTA site.

“Today was a battle against a team that had improved a lot since we last played them,” said the head coach Courtney Vernon “We played singles first because of the weather, but it came down to doubles; the ladies played with a lot of energy. Today was a step and we will learn every time we participate.”

From the start, FGCU took a 2-0 lead in singles thanks to victories from Fanny Norin (Stockholm, Sweden / Thoren Business School) and Alba Retortillo (Leon, Spain / La Anunciata), both in two sets. On lane # 4, Norin cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory, while Retortillo took a 6-3, 6-3 victory on lane # 6. KSU was left behind on the next lane, but Ida Ferding (Vastera, Sweden / Akademi Bastad Gymnasium), on track No. 5, pushed FGCU’s lead to 3-1 with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph.

The Owls continued to fight back, claiming the top two fields to make it a 3-3 game with in the doubles.

The momentum began to favor the Eagles as Ferding’s team and Sofia Perez (Alajuela, Costa Rica / Florida Virtual) started the doubles scoring with a 6-2 win over lane # 2. The top lane stayed close at 5-5, but the decision point came on lane # 3 as Retortillo and Lourdes Ramalle (Buenos Aires, Argentina / Portland) walked away with a 6-4 victory to give FGCU a 4-3 final. They are now 4-3 in doubles overall.

FGCU is organizing Stetson on Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m.

Upcoming competitions (Sunday March 21)

UNF @ Stetson (11am)

Liberty @ Lipscomb (11am)

Bellarmine @ North Alabama (3pm)

ASUN standards

South division

Place Team ONE SUN All in all 1. Stetson 1-0 6-4 2. North Florida 1-0 8-6 3. FGCU 1-1 3-4 4. Kennesaw State 0-2 5-8

North Division

Place Team ONE SUN All in all 1. Freedom 1-0 11-3 2. Lipscomb 1-0 6-6 3. North Alabama 0-1 4-9 4. Bellarmine 0-1 0-10

Singles competition

1. Taylor Dean (KSU) defeats. Maja Ornberg (FGCU) 6-0, 7-5

2. Van Youn Lee (KSU) def. Emma Bardet (FGCU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

3. Paola Cortez (KSU) def. Sofia Perez (FGCU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

4. Fanny Norin (FGCU) def. Valentina Taddia (KSU) 6-2, 6-0

5. Ida Ferding (FGCU) def. Sofia Pinedo (KSU) 6-2, 6-4

6. Alba Retortillo (FGCU) def. Soomin Kim (KSU) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Maja Ornberg Emma Bardet (FGCU) vs. Taylor Dean / Paola Cortez (KSU) unfinished

2. Sofia Perez Ida Ferding (FGCU) def. Ji Youn Lee / Valentina Taddia (KSU) 6-2

3. Alba Retortillo Lourdes Ramalle (FGCU) def. Sofia Pinedo / Soomin Kim (KSU) 6-4

Order of finishing: Double (2.3); Singles (4,6,1,5,2,3)

