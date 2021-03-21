Sports
Why this Hockey East Championship is extra special to UMass – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
In a season as tumultuous as this one, UMass was victorious.
The Massachusetts hockey team won its first-ever Hockey East Championship on Saturday evening. It took UMass about 27 years to get the first. If the time was right, it would of course always be a special evening.
Yes, the Minutemens’ stingy defense, a keen scoring ability and strong goalkeeping power won them the game against Lowell 1-0 and played right to their strengths. Yes, under head coach Greg Carvel, UMass underwent a facelift that even the best plastic surgeons dream of.
And yes, Bobby Trivigno dropped an F-bomb on television live. Apologies in advance for those without DVR.
But what made this even more special than anyone could have ever imagined was the sacrifices of players, coaches and staff to keep playing hockey during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let’s be the best at dealing with COVID, Carvel told his team at the start of the 2020-21 season. Let’s make it an advantage for us and I think early on, in the first half of the year, it could be a real benefit because we weren’t shut down. You play teams that don’t have as much experience as you, our number of games played. So our sacrifice was let’s really take care of ourselves.
Taking care of themselves started in September when the team arrived in Amherst and practiced day after day for nearly three months without knowing when the season would start. There were no opponents, no movie to watch, no teams to prepare for. Just constantly fighting the same guys doing the same exercises.
Then it came to stay in. Hockey, Zoom lesson, eat, sleep, repeat. Gone was the social life and normal student life to which the students from the upper classes had become accustomed. For the freshmen and transfers, everything they thought the university, especially UMass, would be, was uprooted. Most players last saw their parents in August, which meant that most didn’t make it by Christmas.
In the end, they were the only team at UMass not to register a single positive test.
Our players stayed out of trouble, stayed out of bad situations to avoid the virus and that’s a sacrifice, Carvel said after the game via Zoom. How do you handle that? These children did an excellent job.
When the schedule came it was constantly changing. The normal pre-scouting routines of opponents went out the windows of Mullins Center when the opponent was announced for Friday’s games on Wednesday.
That’s life in this pandemic for a hockey team. That doesn’t make it easy.
The Minutemen had their ups and they had their downs. The ups were the win-streak of seven games and beating No. 1 BC at Chestnut Hill. The downs started the year extremely inconsistent, losing to Maine in a shootout to end it.
The only time the University refused to allow them to play was for a two-week athletics-wide shutdown in mid-February in response to the rapidly increasing cases at UMass.
There were no exercises in those two weeks. Instead, they ran a book club.
I am really proud of our team, said UMass captain Jake Gaudet after winning the Hockey East title. Guys have done a great job of being safe. We were able to play all year round and it was great.
Carvel and the gang went 5-0-1 in the six games since that shutdown, scoring the opponents 24-9. One of these was Providence’s 8-1 beating. Another was the close, 1-0 win over Lowell to win the whole.
There would have been a lot for them to be proud of, even if they didn’t win on Saturday night. The Minutemen had already placed themselves in a top position for the national tournament. Maybe even a loss in the Hockey East playoffs would have motivated them even more for the big dance.
But those are all hypotheses because they won and emerged as the champions of Hockey East for the first time in school history.
That is made even sweeter by the number of sacrifices and hurdles they have overcome to win in a season as tumultuous as this one.
With Saturday’s win, it’s safe to say they really were the best at dealing with COVID.
Evan Marinofsky can be reached at [email protected] and on Twitter @emarinofsky.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]