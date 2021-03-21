Winner Auths Game leads No. 7 Penn State over No. 13 Michigan, 13-12

Next game: in the state of Ohio 3/26/2021 | 12 o’clock Big Ten Network

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The # 7 Penn State women’s lacrosse team took a thrilling 13-12 overtime win over # 13 Michigan at Panzer Stadium on Sunday. Maria Auth scored the winning goal with 38 seconds of overtime left, her team-leading fifth goal of the day. The Nittany Lions split the weekend series with the Wolverines to improve to 3-3 overall. Michigan is now 3-4 in season.

Auth led the Nittany Lions with five goals and three assists, her 14th career game with five or more points and just one of her highest points in her career of nine points against Ohio State in 2019.

With her third goal in the first half, Auth became the 16th Nittany Lion to reach the 200 career point mark. The fifth-year senior now has 204 career points and will become 11th all-time exclusive at Penn State. On that day she passed Michele DeJuliis (203; 1994-97), Mackenzie Cyr (202; 2011-14), Madison Cyr (202; 2013-16), Maggy Dunphy (201; 1983-86) and Jen Johnson (200; 1996-1999). Auth sits 11th all-time at Penn State with 144 career goals and has a 15th all-time tie with 60 assists.

Sophomore freshman Olivia Dirks scored four goals and a career-high two assists. She added three triggered turnovers. Freshmen Kristin O’Neill contributed two goals and an assist, while Kara Nealon registered a goal and an assist. Fellow freshmen Regan Nealon scored a goal. Sammy Dupcak won seven draws. Taylor Suplee made 13 saves to goal, her 19th career in double digits.

Michigan was led by Molly Garrett, who amassed seven goals and an assist, including a draw with two seconds to go to force extra innings. Annabelle Burke contributed two goals, while Erin Garvey and Maggie Kane each had a goal and an assist. Caitlin Muir counted four assists. Ariellle Weissman made 14 saves.

The Wolverines started the game at a 4-0 point. Garvey led the run with a goal at 24:16. Followed by back-to-back goals from Burke just 30 seconds apart. Garrett took a shot to take advantage of a man-up opportunity.

A goal from Penn State’s Auth stopped the run at 2:26 PM after an assist from Kara Nealon , and led to a 5-0 run by the Nittany Lions. Auth added a goal at 9:13, on a feed from Dirks, followed by a count by O’Neill, on a pass from Auth just 20 seconds later. Auth scored her third goal in the half, on assist from Dirks, to even the game before Dirks landed a spinning shot at a free position to give Penn State a 5-4 lead with 3:51 left.

Michigan’s Garrett scored to even the game, but Dirks answered with a 2:48 free-position goal to give PSU a 6-5 lead. The Wolverines scored the last two goals of the half, by Garrett and Galvin, to take a 7-6 lead at half time.

Dirks opened the second half with a snipe at 28:29, but was answered by a man-up goal from Garrett. PSUs Kara Nealon tied the game back at 8-8 after an assist from O’Neill. A few minutes later, O’Neill scored her own goal at 9:38 PM to put Blue and White on with one.

The Wolverines re-took the lead, 10-9, with back-to-back goals from Garrett. Auth’s fourth goal of the day, however, leveled the game to 10-10 with 10:21 to go.

A count by Kane from Michigan at 6:40 am was answered by a minute later Regan Nealon , assisted by Auth. A goal by Dirks, also from an Auth dish, gave Penn State a 12-11 lead with 4:32 remaining.

With only two seconds to go, Garrett jumped and broke Muir’s pass into goal to force overtime.

The Wolverines won the draw to start the extension, but PSUs Sammy Helgeson forced sales in the Michigan zone. Dirks took the first extension shot for the Nittany Lions, but Weisserman was saved. Gretchen Gilmore the groundball recovered and 20 seconds later, Auth made his way through the Michigan defense and found enough room to put the ball in the back of the net.

The Nittany Lions are on the road again next weekend in the state of Ohio. Friday’s match starts at noon with a broadcast on Big Ten Network. Sunday’s match starts at noon on Big Ten Network +.

