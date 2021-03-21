BB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Bihar T20





BB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Games, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of Bihar T20 match between Bhagalpur Bulls and Gaya Gladiators. In this season of the Bihar T20 BB vs GG Bihar T20 Match 3 Details: In the third match of the Bihar T20, Bhagalpur Bulls face Gaya Gladiators at 21st March at the Urja Stadium. This game starts at 2:00 PM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website. BB vs GG Bihar T20 Match 3 Preview: Five teams will participate in this season of the Bihar T20: Bhagalpur Bulls, Gaya Gladiators, Patna Pilots, Angika Avengers and Darbhanga Diamonds. Bhagalpur Bulls will face Gaya Gladiators for the first time in this season of the Bihar T20. Bhagalpur Bulls play their second game of the season, while Gaya Gladiators play their first game today. Both teams will play the very first head-to-head match, so both will try to start with a win in the upcoming game between them. BB vs GG Bihar T20 Match 3 Weather Report: It is expected that the temperature on the match day will fluctuate around 33C with a humidity of 19% and a wind speed of 19 km / h. There is no chance of precipitation during the match. BB vs GG Bihar T20 Match 3 Pitch Report: The surface on the Urja Stadium is a batting-friendly wicket where batsmen are offered decent assistance. Hitting will be easier in the second innings compared to the first in this area. Average 1st score innings: 160 Chasing Team Record: 100% of the races were won in the pursuit in the last two races. BB vs GG Bihar T20 Match 3 Injury Update: (Will be added if there is an update) BB vs GG Bihar T20 Match 3 Likely XIs: Bhagalpur bulls: Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Tripurari Keshav, Md Rahmatullah, Prashant Srivastava, Aspaq Ahmad (wk), Prashant Kumar Singh, Harsh Kumar, Amod Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sashi Shekhar Bank: Yashaswi Rishav, Anuj Raj, Gaurav Sharma Gaya Gladiators: Pranav Singh, Sabir Khan, Aniket Kumar, Shashank Upadhyay, Rishav Rakesh, Ankur Rai, Sachin Kr Singh, Suraj Rathore, Apurva Anand, Rajesh Singh, Aditya Pandey Bank: Vikash Yadav, Deelip Kumar, Harish Kumar BB vs GG Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Trickle Tips: Prashant Shrivastava is a left-handed batsman and orthodox spinner with the left arm for Bhagalpur Bulls. He hit 52 runs in the last game against Darbhanga Diamonds. Aniket Kumar is a right-handed batsman from Gaya Gladiators who can also bowl the right arm quickly with the ball. Sachin Kr Singh is a left-handed batsman and left-arm leg-break bowler for Gaya Gladiators. He has scored 34 runs and picked up 4 wickets in his 2 matches T20 career. Suraj Kumar is a right-handed batsman from Gaya Gladiators. He has a decent track record in this domestic T20 career. BB vs GG Bihar T20 Match 3 captain and vice captain choices: Captain Prashant Shrivastava, Aniket Kumar Vice captain Sachin Kr Singh, Suraj Rathore Recommended to play XI No.1 for BB vs GG Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Pranav Singh Batsmen Aniket Kumar, Md Rahmatullah-I, Sabir Khan-I Allrounders Prashant Srivastava (C), Sachin Kr Singh (VC), Sashi Shekhar, Suraj Rathore Bowlers Apurva Anand-I, Rajesh Singh, Rishav Raj-I Recommended to play XI No.2 for BB vs GG Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Pranav Singh Hitters Aniket Kumar (C), Ankit Singh-I, Md Rahmatullah-I, Sabir Khan-I, Shashank Upadhyay Allrounders Prashant Srivastava, Suraj Rathore (VC) Bowlers Aditya Pandey, Rajesh Singh, Rishav Raj-I BB vs GG Bihar T20 Match 3 expert advice: Prashant Shrivastava will be a safe captain for the small division teams of this match. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. BB vs GG Bihar T20 Match 3 Likely winners: Gaya Gladiators are expected to win this competition.







