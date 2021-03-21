Marin Catholic shows no rust, San Marin sends

Marin Catholic’s Matteo Perez gets on from San Marin defender Eric Meyer during their MCAL football game at San Marin High in Novato on Saturday. (Sherry LaVars / Marin Independent Journal)

NOVATO – MARCH 20: Geordie Aarsheim of Marin Catholic is flanked by San Marin defenders, Travis Briggs, left, and DJ Bishop, right, as they carry the ball at their San Marin MCAL football game in Novato, California on Saturday, March 20 . , 2021. (Sherry LaVars / Marin Independent Journal)

NOVATO – MARCH 20: John Krepps of Marin Catholic is stopped by San Marin defenders Travis Briggs and Kyle Ramser during their San Marin MCAL football game in Novato, California on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Sherry LaVars / Marin Independent Journal)



NOVATO – MARCH 20: San Marin quarterback Jake Marshall passes during their MCAL football game against Marin Catholic at San Marin in Novato, California on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Sherry LaVars / Marin Independent Journal)

NOVATO – MARCH 20: Marin Catholic quarterback Michael Ingrassia is looking for a receiver during their MCAL football game against San Marin in Novato, California on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Sherry LaVars / Marin Independent Journal)

NOVATO – MARCH 20: Fans outside the stadium to watch San Marin take on Marin Catholic at their San Marin MCAL football game in Novato, California on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Sherry LaVars / Marin Independent Journal)



NOVATO – MARCH 20: The San Marin cheerleaders play on the sidelines during the soccer game against Marin Catholic at San Marin in Novato, California on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Sherry LaVars / Marin Independent Journal)

Even in a world turned upside down by an endless pandemic, some things never change.

Marin Catholic still is and seemingly always will be the apex predator in high school football across the district.

The Wildcats opened a shortened five-game schedule by dusting host San Marin 35-0 on Saturday at Novato, with both teams playing for the first time in about 16 months.

I said to (the team) let’s just enjoy every moment of every game, said Catholic Marin coach Mazi Moayed. We only have five, so we have to make them count.

The Wildcats certainly seemed to be enjoying the thrill, especially junior quarterback Michael Ingrassia, who threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s so good to be back on the field, said Ingrassia, who scored at 19, 13 and 28 yards. It’s the best feeling in the world.

As is usually the case when Marin Catholic is involved, much of the game drama was leaked well before halftime when the Wildcats blasted out for three touchdowns in the second quarter and a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Considering we hadn’t played in such a long time, I thought the offense was really well done, Ingrassia said. The line of attack was solid and I have so many weapons to throw at it makes it easier in every way.

While Long Pass John Krepps starred with seven catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ingrassia was not shy about bringing in a long list of pass catchers.

Ingrassia connected to eight different receivers, and he kept his game vertical – 14 of his 22 completions accounted for at least 15 meters.

(Ingrassia) looked like a veteran in his first game of the season, Moayed said. He’s the sheriff out there.

And the sheriff didn’t have to heat his gun. He fired a bullet at MC’s first play of scrimmage, connecting with Krepps on a 49-yard streak down the right touchline.

The Wildcats were in the end zone four plays later for the first time since 2019 when Ingrassia zipped a quick out to Krepps, who slid a few tackles and walked into the end zone.

San Marin, which moved the ball a bit on his first possession and secured a first down before finally punting, then hit a wall.

Overwhelmed by a fast four-man MC line of defense, the Mustangs failed to earn another first down for the rest of the half.

In total, the Wildcats fired two different San Marin quarterbacks six times. The sack was led by the defensive end of Charles McBride, who hit 2.5 sacks.

The game was what we expected as we played for the first time in 16 months, but of course that’s a tough opener, said San Marin co-coach Cory Boyd. But to be honest, we were just happy to be on the field.

Boyd wasn’t too concerned about the sack allowance burst, and thinks both his quarterbacks, Jake Marshall and Joey Cook, will improve as the season goes on.

They will undoubtedly get better, Boyd said. They don’t know how not to work hard.

Marin Catholics’ main mistake in the opener was an abundance of sanctions.

The punishments they hurt us and took points off the board, Moayed said. But penalties hurt, whether it’s the first or the last game.

Most of the Marin Catholics’ fouls were aimed at the passing game, but that’s not to say senior dynamo running back Matteo Perez didn’t make his presence felt.

Despite only six carries, Perez led all rushers by 62 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 33-yard score that completely turned the field and somehow made his way to the end zone.

MARIN CATHOLIC 35, SAN MARIN 0

MCAL

Marin Catholic 7 21 7 0 – 35

San Marin 0 0 0 0-0

SCORING SUMMARY

Passing MC Krepps 19 from Ingrassia (Horick kick)

MC Perez 33 run (Horick kick)

Passing MC Krepps 13 from Ingrassia (Horick kick)

MC Aarsheim 28 passes from Ingrassia (Horick kick)

MC Perez 1 run (Horick kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING– MC, Ingrassia 12-53, Perez 6-6, Garrido 2-3. Totals: 20-118. SM, Guin 7-21, Marshall 4 – (- 22), Gendel 3-2, Cook 5-12, Bad Snap 1 – (- 21). Totals: 20 – (- 8).

PASSING – MC, Ingrassia 22-32-1-374. Totals: 22-32-1-374. SM, Marshall 4-10-0-28, Cook 4-8-0-38. Totals: 8-18-0-66.

RECEIVED – Krepps 7-155, Wilson 4-50, Perez 4-28, Aarsheim 2-54, Jennings 1-3, K. McBride 1-15, Garcia 2-5, Jacobsen 1-64. Totals: 22-374. SM, Garcia 5-47, Guin 1-2, Arnold 1-9, Lofrano 1-8. Totals: 8-66.

Data: Marin Catholic 1-0, San Marin 0-1.