Section 1A Boys Hockey: Lamb-led Wildcats Steamroll Tigers, Range Section Championship Game





And those things are very good for the talented junior forward and the Dodge County Wildcats boys’ hockey team. Lamb, who leads the state in goals scored (41) and total points (73) this season, recorded a hat-trick in the first period, added a fourth goal early in the second period and assisted two others to take the Wildcats to to a higher level. a 9-2 thump from Albert Lea in a Section One, Class A semi-final playoff game at Dodge County Ice Arena. The win means that the highest seeded and # 9 ranked Wildcats (16-3-1 overall) Wildcats have progressed to the championship game section for the first time in program history. Not only will the Wildcats take on No. 3 seed Mankato West in the championship game from 7pm on Wednesday, but they will also host it on their home ice in Kasson. The Wildcats season ended in the section semifinals a year ago, but the experience gained from that loss has propelled the now veteran-laden team for over a year.

The Wildcats haven’t lost in nearly a month since a wild, up and down 8-7 setback at St. Cloud Cathedral on Feb. 27. They have won eight consecutive games and nine of their past 10 and have averaged 5.25 goals per game during their winning streak. They have surpassed their two playoff opponents so far by a combined 15-2. However, Albert Lea (9-10-0) scored first on Saturday. At the start of the first period, the Tigers looked more confident and polished than the team that lost 10-0 to the Wildcats at Kasson on February 9. Blake Ulve scored 2:09 in the game to put Albert Lea 1-0. Dodge County responded with the next two goals, both from Lamb, including his 10th short-handed goal of the season, but the Tigers answered 33 seconds later to tie the score 2-2. There Albert Leas’s hopes ended in an upset. Isaac Dale (8 saves) stopped the rest of the shots he encountered and the Wildcats took the lead for good on Lamb’s hat-trick goal at 12:31 from the first. Defender James McPeak later scored 1:45 to make it 4-2 in Dodge County after one. Lamb, Cooper Jacobson, Easton Hammill and Brendon Wolesky scored in the second period to extend the lead to 8-2, and Isaac Rogne added a third period goal in his return to the line-up to make it 9-2 to make. Lamb finished with a six-point play, Matt Donovan had three assists and Hammill had a goal and an assist. In total, 12 players had at least one point for the Wildcats. The winner of the title game on Wednesday opens the state tournament on Tuesday, March 30 at the Xcel Energy Center. DODGE COUNTY 9, ALBERT LEA 2 Albert Lea 2-0-02 Dodge Co. 4-4-19 Albert Lea: Blake Ulve 1 goal; Joseph Yoon 1 goal. Goals : Dakota Jahnke 13 saves (21 shots); Braden Fjelsta 10 saves (11 shots). Dodge County: Charlie Blaisdell 1 assist; Gryffon Funke 1 assist; Brendon Wolesky 1 goal; Miles Smith 1 assist; Brody Lamb 4 goals, 2 assists; Cooper Jacobson 1 goal; Isaac Rogne 1 goal; Matt Donovan 3 assists; Gavin Giesler 1 assist; James McPeak 1 goal; Easton Hammill 1 goal, 1 assist; Connor Preston 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Isaac Dale 8 saves (10 shots).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos