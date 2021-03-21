



Wolverines take on LSU for Spot in NCAA Sweet 16

No. 1 seed Michigan plays No. 8 seed LSU on Monday night for a spot in the NCAA’s Sweet 16.

The Wolverines play at Lucas Oil Stadium for the third time; The Big Ten Tournament was held there from March 10-14.

UM advanced to the second round after a 82-66 victory over Texas Southern at Mackey Arena on Saturday.

Michigan is one of only six programs to reach round two in each of the last four tournaments NEXT ONE

Monday March 22 – vs. LSU – NCAA Tournament, Second Round (Indianapolis, Ind.), 7:10 PM

TV: CBS | Live statistics Live video Live audio NCAA bracket: Interactive Printable (PDF)

Satellite Radio: Sirius: 135 | XM: 202 | Internet: 965

Full game notes (pdf) Social media: Facebook Twitter Instagram It ranked fourth and East Region No. University of Michigan’s 1st seeded basketball team (21-4) will face LSU (9/19) No. 8 Monday (March 22) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., With the winner earning a spot in the Sweet 16. The game is scheduled for a 7:10 pm tip, with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline) in the call. Hail From Home Game days may look different this season, but the tradition of encouraging men’s basketball in Michigan continues. Hail From Home is our way of bringing fans virtually the thrill of a game day. Fans can look forward to a variety of digital activities throughout the season, including game day check-in with monthly prizes, fan cutouts at Crisler Center, game day playlists, Crisler leaderboard posts, special themed games, and more. Get out of the house How Michigan got here No. 1 seed Michigan advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a first-round victory of 82-66 over Texas Southern on Saturday (March 20) at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

With the win, UM has reached the second round for the fourth consecutive NCAA tournament (2017, ’18, ’19, ’21). Michigan is one of only six programs to reach the second round in each of the last four tournaments, along with Florida, Florida State, Gonzaga, Kansas and Villanova.

Juwan Howard led Michigan to a victory in its first NCAA Tournament game of his coaching career.

Mike Smith A team-high scored 18 points and led four Wolverines in double digits. Hunter Dickinson 16 points added while Brandon Johns Jr. and Eli Brooks each scored 11 points.

Franz Wagner finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds to go along with a career-high six assists.

Zeb Jackson went 2-of-4 from three-point reach, the first two three-pointers of his UM career.

Six of the nine Wolverines who played against Texas Southern earned their first career minutes in the NCAA tournament ( Hunter Dickinson Mike Smith Franz Wagner Chaundee Brown Jr. Zeb Jackson and Terrance Williams II

The UM held Texas Southern on just 8.3 percent (1-for-12) shots from three-point range. A look at No. 8 seed LSU LSU holds an overall record of 19-9 after St. Bonaventure, 76-61, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., On Friday. (20th of March).

The Tigers have four players scoring in double digits, with 22.8 points per game led by Cameron Thomas, who is fourth nationally. Trendon Watford adds 16.5 points per game, Javonte Smart chips in 15.6 points per game and Darius Days scores 11.8 points per game as the team achieves the best eight rebounds per game.

LSU is the ninth highest scoring team in the country with 81.9 points per game. The Tigers also rank 16th nationally in the defense of three-point field goals, keeping opponents 29.6 percent from outside the arc.

The Tigers have made 447 free throws this season, the eighth in the country, with Cameron Thomas third in the country with 213 free throws made. LSU shoots 75 percent of the charity line as a team.

Will Wade is in his fourth season as head coach at LSU and is taking the Tigers to the NCAA tournament for the second time (2019). Wade also guided VCU to the NCAA tournament in 2016 and ’17. How LSU Advanced No. 8 seed LSU opened the NCAA Tournament with a 76-61 first round victory at No. 9 St. Bonaventure at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Four players scored in double digits for the Tigers, led by 27 points from Cameron Thomas. Three other players recorded doubles with Darius Days with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Aundre Hyatt had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Trendon Watford recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds.

LSU kept St. Bonaventure shooting just 33.3 percent (21-for-63), including 15 percent (3-for-20) from three-point range.







