10 Things You Should Know About Sutirtha Mukherjee





Paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee had made headlines last week for securing a place at the Tokyo Olympics. Her table tennis career has seen great highs and lows in a short space of time, but despite all the odds, she has done extremely well in establishing herself in the Indian team. We take a look at ten things Indian sports fans should know about Sutritha Mukherjee, one of the future stars of Indian table tennis. Background Sutirtha Mukherjee was born on 10tOctober 1995 from Naihati Municipality in Kolkata. She started playing table tennis for two main reasons. One was not interested and the other was because of her desire to exercise and exercise regularly due to her weight issues as a child. Ranking Sutirtha was ranked 502 two years ago. In September last year, she achieved a career-high ranking of 95 after jumping 14 places. In doing so, she broke into the top 100 of the rankings for the first time ever. In India, she is currently No. 2 behind other top Indian paddler, Manika Batra, but has seen a steady rise in her status and rankings since last year. Tournaments that have participated Sutirtha Mukherjee’s first major tournament was in 2013 when she competed in the Junior Women’s World Championship. She lost in the first round in both singles and doubles. After that she had participated in the following years in the Asian Championships Ladies, Australian Open Ladies and the Korean Open. Sutirtha Mukherjee is currently number 2 in India (Source: Falcons TTC) In 2016, she got a two-year ban from the Table Tennis Federation of India for giving false age records. The case was investigated by the CBI sports unit and Sutritha was banned along with Aishwarya Deb, Priyadarshini Das and Ayhika Mukherjee. As a result, they were also stripped from their previous titles. Trainer Sutirtha Mukherjee is coached by former Arjuna Award winner Soumyadeep Roy. He has been praised by the Indian table tennis contingent for his unremitting efforts to improve their game over the years and has been instrumental in the success of players like Soumyajit Ghosh. He has vast coaching experience with a short stint in China helping him develop the coaching dimensions of Indian players. Playing style Considered an extremely offensive player, she is a right-handed paddler favored by the backhand smash. Ultimate table tennis record In the Ultimate Table Tennis event, she represented U Mumba and won all six matches she played with four gold points, 17 super serves. She also beat big competitors like Petrissa Solje. Awards Sutirtha was part of the gold medal winning team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games Sutirtha Mukherjee won the 2017 and 2020 National Championships and was part of the historic gold medal-winning team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also lost to a bronze medal in the women’s doubles event in a closely contested match against Malaysia.

Olympic qualifying The Asian Olympic Qualifiers were one of the last opportunities to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Sutirtha took a 4-2 win over favorite Manika Batra to secure a place at her first ever Olympics. She received congratulations from Kiren Rijiju and several notable athletes from around the country.

Future Sutirtha Mukherjee has already qualified for the Olympics at the age of 25 and will try to take top honors in the national women’s rankings in the near future by securing first place. She has won at major tournaments such as the Commonwealth Games in recent years and one can hope she will maintain and build on this consistency, especially in the upcoming Olympics and in the long career ahead.

