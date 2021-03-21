Shahid Kapoor admires Taapsee Pannu’s ‘sharp’ decisiveness ahead of cricket-themed films Jersey and Shabaash Mithu





Actor Taapsee Pannu has been working hard on cricket for her upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. She gives everything to prepare for the film, in which she plays the Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee also treats its fans to several photos of the nets. On Saturday, she took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a message from her official Instagram account. The photo shows Taapsee working on her cover drive and the caption reads “Taking the cover drive literally! #WIP #ShabaashMithu” With a pink tank top, black jeggings and a hat, Taapsee is seen practicing in the nets. Actor Shahid Kapoor left a comment on her post calling it Sharp. Earlier she shared another photo from the set and wrote, “‘People throw stones at you and you turn them into milestones’ – Sachin Tendulkar #GettingOnWithIt #ShabaashMithu #MithaliRaj #EyeOnTheTarget.” Her friend Mathias Boe dropped a heart emoji and wrote, “Yes !!” Taapsee’s sister Shagun also dropped a few heart emojis. Taapsee is training under coach Nooshin Al Khadeer for her role in the film. Taapsee also posted a few videos to her Instagram Stories showing how she was preparing, wearing her gloves and knee pad, and going to her sessions in the nets. The text on it read, “Brace yourself, get up and clap!” She also shared a few more videos of her net workout, one of which was captioned, “For a change, I wasn’t the one to get injured today!” Last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed Thappad, Taapsee has an interesting series of films. Besides Shabaash Mithu, she is preparing for the releases of Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket. Shahid, meanwhile, will also play a cricket player in the upcoming movie Jersey. The actor, like Taapsee, had regularly shared social media updates of the sets. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The original stars Nani and tells the story of a failed cricketer who decides to make a last-ditch effort to play for India after his young son expresses a desire to own a team jersey. Both films are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur also play prominent roles in the remake. READ ALSO | Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides She also reunited with Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap for Dobaaraa. Recently, the actor, as well as the director, were also in the news about IT raids carried out on them.

