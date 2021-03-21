3 underestimated 2022 in-state prospects Sark should prioritize

At this point, there’s a lot to be excited about on the trail for newly hired head coach Steve Sarkisian and the 2022 football recruiting class in Texas. Sark and his Texas recruiting class in 2022 got off to a really hot start in the few months since he was first hired to replace now-former fourth-year head coach Tom Herman.

On January 2, former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and reigning Broyles Award winner Sark took over as the fourth Longhorns head coach in less than a decade. All of the coaching staff turnover would have some detrimental effects on the Texas recruitment path. But nothing like that has really happened for Sark and his new coaching staff.

All the ups and downs for the 2022 football recruiting class in Texas

Truly the only real disappointment on the recruiting path so far for the 2022 or 2023 class for Sark came with the March 11 cancellation of talented four-star Frisco-Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart. But given that Texas still has the option to at least reclaim Stewart’s pledge at some point before the Early Signing Period arrives in December, that’s nothing worth panicking.

Texas now has commitments from six potential clients in their 2022 class, with the highest rating being elite five-star Junipero Serra pro-style quarterback Maalik Murphy. And according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the Texas 2022 recruitment class now ranks No. 8 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind the Oklahoma Sooners.

So where are Sark and the Longhorns going for their 2022 class? Here’s a look at three underrated 2022 in-state prospects worth making this off-season a priority for Sark.