Mens Tennis Rolls Past Kennesaw State

ORLANDO, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team (3-4, 2-0 ASUN) closed its conference opening weekend with a 6-1 win over Kennesaw State (4-9, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday afternoon at the USTA National Campus. The game, which was originally scheduled to be played at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center in DeLand, was rescheduled due to rain on Friday night. With the result, the Eagles achieved their first neutral victory of the 2021 season.

In addition to the excitement of opening conference play with two wins in as many days, the Eagles’ win marks the head coach’s 100th. CJ Weber ‘s career. Since joining the Green & Blue in 2011, Weber has coached 32 All-ASUN selections and guided the Eagles to each of their three NCAA Tournament appearances (2015, ’17, ’19). He has been named ASUN Coach of the Year three times and has a record of 40-18 against opponents in the league.

“Today was another fight,” said head coach CJ Weber said. “There were very unique conditions, not only with the weather but also with the ride after the change of location. We did what we had to do to get the race in and I was very proud of my boys for putting their effort into the whole race. Kennesaw came along Really tough, especially in singles, but we were very resilient and closed the game strong It was a team effort but Juan (Montes) played the best tennis of the day I’m very proud of him that he was able to recover from his previous injury and play as he did. “

For the second day in a row, the Eagles started the game by securing the double play point, this time with back-to-back wins on the second and third field. The redshirt junior duo Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia / Colegio Lujan) and sophomore Pedro Maciel (Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Goliath Academy) brought in a 6-3 win in second place, while the pair were sophomores Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephens Episcopal School) and redshirt freshmen Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) put the finishing touches on a 6-1 victory on the third lane to give FGCU the early lead.

Johnson continued to score in singles, taking a straight win over first place to extend Green and Blue’s lead to 2-0. The Owls responded by taking lane three, but the run was all the team could secure while the Eagles continued to win the victories.

Montes was the only other player to beat his Kennesaw State competitor in straight sets to take a 6-4, 6-3 on court No. 2. Freshman Alessandro Conca (Milan, Italy / ISMC Milano), redshirt freshman Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy / International School of Florence) and redshirt senior Feliksas Sakalauskas (Palanga, Lithuania / Vilniaus Zveryno Gimnazija / Virginia Tech) all achieved triumphs in the third set on the fourth, fifth and sixth track respectively.

With the wins, the Eagles have emerged as the leaders of the ASUN South Divisional standings. The team’s next game is back at the FGCU Tennis Complex on Saturday, March 27 against Stetson at 1pm.

Results

Singles competition

1. Magnus Johnson (FGCU) def. Sebastian Osorio (KSUM) 6-2, 6-4

2. Juan Montes (FGCU) def. Sergio Ingles (KSUM) 6-4, 6-3

3. Raul Garcia (KSUM) defeats. Randy Wilson (FGCU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Alessandro Conca (FGCU) def. Kevin Patel (KSUM) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

5. Gugli Stefanacci (FGCU) defeats. Seru Tezuka (KSUM) 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

6. Feliksas Sakalauskas (FGCU) def. Harvey Conway (KSUM) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

Order of arrival: (1, 3, 2, 5, 6, 4)

Doubles competition

1. Sergio Ingles / Seru Tezuka (KSUM) vs. Felipe Ramirez / Feliks Sakalauskas (FGCU) 5-3, unfinished

2. Juan Montes Pedro Maciel (FGCU) def. Harvey Conway / Raul Garcia (KSUM) 6-3

3. Max Damm Magnus Johnson (FGCU) def. Kevin Patel / Sebastian Osorio (KSUM) 6-1

Order of arrival: (2, 3)

ASUN collection

South division stand

1. FGCU (3-4, 2-0 ASUN)

2. Stetson (2-4, 0-0 ASUN)

3. Kennesaw State (4-9, 0-1ASUN)

4. UNF (3-8, 0-1 ASUN)

Stand of the North Division

1. Freedom (10-5, 1-0 ASUN)

2. Lipscomb (4-4, 0-0 ASUN)

3. Bellarmine (2-8, 0-0 ASUN)

4. North Alabama (2-9, 0-1 ASUN)

Results

Friday, March 19

Liberty 7, North Alabama 0

FGCU 5, UNF 2

Saturday March 20

FGCU 6, Kennesaw State 1

Upcoming competitions

Sunday March 21

Bellarmine in North Alabama 11am

Liberty at Lipscomb 3pm

