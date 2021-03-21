Watts scores in OT, Wisconsin wins the women’s hockey title





ERIE, Dad. (AP) Daryl Watts scored a remarkable 3:16 goal in extra time, giving Wisconsin a record-tying sixth national title with a 2-1 win over Northeastern in the Frozen Four women’s championship game Saturday night. Watts had the puck behind the northwest net when Husky defender Megan Carter turned her back. Watts, the nation’s top scorer, deliberately forced the puck off Carter’s back, which was diverted by goalkeeper Aerin Frankel. Literally, I’m speechless at the moment, Watts said after her 19th goal ended the fourth extension game in the Women’s 20th Frozen Four. “I have no words. This is unbelievable. My mind is kind of a blur right now … I was pretty sure I could take it from her. Second-seeded Wisconsin (17-3-1), Minnesota took the most national title and is technically a back-to-back champion since the 2020 NCAA tournament was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tight control kept two strong infractions in check until the middle of the third period. Then the teams, neither of which were out all year, exchanged goals 39 seconds apart. It started when Wisconsin freshman Makenna Webster got her eighth when she hit Casey O’Brien’s shot in a rebound with eight minutes to go. Then Alina Mueller dug out the puck on the end board and found Chloe Aurand in the left circle for a one-timer. Aurand went way into the corner of the top shelf for her 15th for the top-seeded Huskies. Northeastern got a great chance late when Britta Curl was penalized for a cross-check with 5 1/2 minutes to play, but goalkeeper Kennedy Blair and the Badgers killed their fourth penalty. We’ve done a great job of killing penalties and getting a ton of momentum through the second and third periods, said longtime Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson. When we had that one goal I thought maybe that might be enough, but give them credit, they got right back to the next squad to tie it down. Then it comes down to one shot. I didn’t think it would come from behind the net. In addition to 2019, Wisconsin won titles in 2011, 2009, 2007 and 2006 in nine championship games, all under Johnson. I haven’t yet met a national champion trophy that I didn’t like, Johnson said. Northeastern (22-2-1) had an unbeaten streak of 22 games with 18 consecutive wins. The Huskies were in their first Frozen Four, trying to win the school’s first NCAA championship game in any sport. The Huskies, who had only one penalty, were 37-25 behind and only held on to one goal for the third time this season. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

