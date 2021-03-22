Russian-Israeli tennis player Aslan Karatsev wins the Dubai open, his first title





Russian-Israeli Aslan Karatsev continued his remarkable season by winning his first ATP Tour title on Saturday and beating Lloyd Harris in the Dubai final. The 27-year-old, who became the first man to reach the semifinals last month in their Open-era Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, drove past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2. You never know when [success] is coming, said Karatsev, who was the first wild card to win the Dubai title since Thomas Muster in 1997. I have done well with my team, with my coach and it has now happened, ”he said. Receive the Daily Edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our top stories. Sign up for free It was his first ATP singles final, after winning an event for the first time in last week’s doubles tournament in Doha, alongside Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev. Karatsev plays for Russia, but grew up and trained in Israel and is fluent in Hebrew. He left Israel as a youth, and in recent weeks have seen the leaders of the Israel Tennis Association shake their heads for failing to identify and nurture his talent. During an interview last month at the Australian Open, Karatsev was asked about his background, including his Jewish ancestry and his years in Israel. Are your family Russian Jews? he was asked. Yes, he said, my maternal grandfather, yes. Karatsev was born in Vladikavkaz, Russia, but I moved to Israel when I was three years old with my family and then I started practicing there, in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, he said. I grew up there, practiced there for up to 12 years, and then I moved back to Russia with my father. Then I lived in Rostov and practiced there until 18 years old, then I started practicing in Moscow. He then moved to Halle, in Germany, and then to Barcelona, ​​and has spent the past three years training with coach Yahor Yatsyk in Minsk, Belarus, he said. Aslan Karatsev returns a shot against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 18, 2021 (Peter Haskin / Australian Jewish News) As a young enthusiastic player in Israel, he met and played against Amir Weintraub, who would become a top professional Israeli tennis player (with a top world ranking of 161), according to Hebrew sports website One. While he showed obvious potential, financial hardships prevented Karatsev from furthering his natural talent, the site said, and he eventually returned to Russia with his father. His mother and sister stayed in Israel. In recent years, Karatsev has traveled to competitions all over Europe, but until recently without great success. When tennis tournaments restarted last August after a five-month hiatus due to COVID-19, however, he won 18 of his last 20 ATP Challenger Tour matches, including two trophies. According to One’s website, he visited Israel about a year ago to arrange some personal affairs. During his training in Tel Aviv, Karatsev, who still has an Israeli passport, showed the locals that in addition to his skill with the racket, he still speaks fluent Hebrew. In September, Weintraub approached the then president of the Israel Tennis Association, Avi Peretz, about Karatsev and together they tried to convince him to play for Israel. However, Karatsev had already signed up for the Davis Cup as a Russian player.







