Girls Hockey: Lourdes draws No. 2 Warroad in the opener of Class A state tournaments





Just over 48 hours after an exciting but grueling victory in the section 1A girls’ hockey championships, the Eagles have an even bigger mountain ahead of them. Lourdes (9-8-0) opens the Class A state tournament on Friday at 11am at the Xcel Energy Center against No. 2 seeded and No. 3 ranked Warroad (19-1-0). The Warriors, the Section 8A champions, have won 14 consecutive games, including knocking out both opponents in the section playoffs with a combined score of 13-0. Lourdes, meanwhile, dramatically earned his third consecutive trip to the Class A state tournament on Friday.

The Eagles led Albert Lea 2-1 for most of the third period in the Section 1A title game, but the Tigers Josie Venem directed a shot from fellow senior Ally Rasmussen past Lourdes goalkeeper Ida Huber to the balance. 2-2. Lourdes senior defender Maggie Hanzel, however, had experienced this before. A year ago, in the state quarter-finals, South St. Paul scored late in the third period of a game at the Xcel Energy Center to force OT. Lourdes won that match one minute in extra time. Hanzel did not want it to get past the third period. “I really didn’t want the game to be overtime,” she said. “I hate working overtime.” So, the Boston University commit made the puck tap to play within 10 seconds. She skated through the neutral zone at speed and then through two Tigers defenders. The puck slammed back onto her stick and at close range, she defeated Albert Lea goalkeeper Maddie Schneider with a quick shot to rock the Eagles bench and send her team back to the state. CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT At Xcel Energy Center FRIDAY, MARCH 26 Quarter-finals Lourdes (9-8-0) vs. No. 2 Warroad (19-1-0), 11am Luverne (16-4-0) vs. No. 3 Proctor / Hermantown (18-0-0), 1:00 pm River Lakes (13-5-2) vs. No. 1 Gentry Academy (17-2-0), 6:00 pm No. 5 Mound Westonka / W / SWC (14-2-0) vs. No. 4 Chisago Lakes (18-2-0), 8 p.m. THURSDAY, APRIL 1 Semi-finals Lourdes / Warroad Winner vs. Luverne / PH winner, 11am Winner RL / GA vs. winner MW / CL 1:00 pm SATURDAY APRIL 3 Championship Semifinal winners, 11am STATE TOURNAMENT OF CLASS AA At Xcel Energy Center SATURDAY, MARCH 27 Quarter-finals Centennial (16-5-0) vs. No. 2 Edina (19-0-0), 11am Alexandria Area (14-4-2) vs. No. 3 Minnetonka (3/15/3), 1:00 PM Farmington (11-8-1) vs. No. 1 Andover (20-0-0), 6:00 pm No. 5 Eastview (4-15-2) vs. No. 4 Stillwater Area (2/19/1), 8pm THURSDAY, APRIL 1 Semi-finals Centennial / Edina Winner vs. AA / Minnetonka winner, 6pm Farm./Andover Winner vs. Eastview / SA winner, 8pm SATURDAY APRIL 3 Championship Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

