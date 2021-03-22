Bimandi and Senura win table tennis titles under 15 and 18 years old





Bimandi Bandara from Hillwood College, Kandy and Senura Silva from Ananda College, Colombo took both the under 15 and 18 titles yesterday at the All Island Open Ranking Table Tennis Championship held at the Municipal Indoor Stadium Kegalle yesterday This tournament was run by the Sabaragamuwa Province Table Tennis Association and well known for the ranking paddlers who came up with great performances. Senura, the 15-year-old promising player, defeated Janith Batugedera in the final under 15, while in a match with four setter he eventually won 3-. 1 to win the under-18 title by defeating his classmate Hiruna Warusawithana. Meanwhile, Bimandi Oneli surpassed Lihansa in the under-15 final as she took an easy 3-1 win over Jithara Warnakulasuriya in the under-18 final to take the double. Jagath Jayasinghe, Chairman – Pradeshiya Sabha, Kegalle was the Chief Guest at the awards ceremony, while Sulakshana Madana, Chief Executive Officer MAS Asia Investments, Tharanga Jayaweera, Member of Pradeshiya Sabha, Galigamuwa, Sameera Perera, Member of the City Council, Kegalle, Prabhath Priyantha, President of Sabaragamuwa Province TTA Thushara Sampath, Secretary of Sabaragamuwa Province TTA and DMGS Kumara, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the occasion present. Results Under 15 boys’ singles Senura Silva from Ananda College, Colombo defeated Janith Batugedara from Royal College, Colombo 11 / 7.11 / 03.11 / 03 Under 15 girls singles Bimandee Bandara from Hillwood College, Kandy defeated Oneli Lehansa from Musaeus College, Colombo 11 / 02.11 / 03.11 / 8 Under 18 boys singles Senura Silva from Ananda College, Colombo defeated Hiruna Warusawithana from Ananda College, Colombo 11 / 04.10 / 12.11 / 05.11 / 04 Under 18 girls singles Bimandee Airport from Hillwood College, Kandy defeated Jithara Warnakulasuriya from Ladies College, Colombo 11 / 06.11 / 05.10 / 12.12 / 10

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos