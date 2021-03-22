Sports
Clayton Kershaw throws 73 pitches in ‘B’ game after velo dip
The Dodgers fell to the San Francisco Giants 10-4 at Camelback Ranch, but the main game could have been played earlier in the day.
A ACTION IN B GAME: Clayton Kershaw started a B-game against the Milwaukee Brewers on a backfield at Camelback Ranch and gave up two runs and four hits. He struckout six and walked two in 5 1/3 innings and threw 73 pitches, 51 for strikes, before throwing more in the bullpen. Dubbed the Dodgers opening day starter, Kershaw gave up five runs in his last Cactus League appearance while his fastball speed remained 88 to 90 mph.
ON THE MOUND: On mainfield, Tony Gonsolin made his first start of the spring, giving up three runs and three hits, including two homeruns, in 4 1/3 innings. … Corey Knebel retired the side in the eighth inning after the first two batters reached on an error and a walk. … Lefthanded Victor Gonzlez registered a perfect ninth inning. The Mexican native is expected to make the Dodgers bullpen after debuting in 2020.
ON THE PLATE: Corey Seager opened the score with a sky-high solo homerun in the first inning off of former lefthanded Dodger Scott Kazmir. The shortstop hits .400 with six home runs this spring. … Catcher Keibert Ruiz made his first Cactus League-start, hitting two for two. The best contender is four to four after arriving late at the camp due to a visa problem.
EXTRA BASE: Joe Kelly registered a 25-pitch bullpen session and looked frustrated. The right-handed has been bothered by an unspecified injury and is not expected to be on the opening roster. … Dodgers color analyst and former pitcher Orel Hershiser revealed he was unable to attend Tommy Lasordas funeral in January because he tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel to California. … Kazmir tries to make a comeback after not pitching in the big league for the past four seasons. He signed a three-year $ 48 million deal with the Dodgers before the 2016 season, and the contract included money deferred, meaning the Dodgers will be on the hook for $ 8 million this year.
NEXT ONE: Trevor Bauer will make his fourth start of spring against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. The first pitch is scheduled at 6:40 PM at Peoria Sports Complex. TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network. Radio: 570.
