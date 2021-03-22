Sports
Jason Bakker attacked by parent at junior footy
Jason Bakker, a former state scricketer for Victoria and the manager of Australian cycling champion Cadel Evans, was reportedly attacked by a parent during junior football practice.
According to the Geelong AdvertiserBakker was coaching a junior footy team when he was attacked by a disgruntled parent.
The incident is said to have taken place at the Williamstown Junior Football Club on Thursday evening.
‘OH MY GOD’: Cricket world is breaking loose at an ‘absurd’ moment
‘WASTE’: Glenn Maxwell is aiming for the former Test star
Police are reportedly investigating the incident in which Bakker was knocked to the ground.
According to reports, Bakker had a disagreement with a player’s father about his son not being selected for squad selection.
Bakker probably has fractures and a number of other injuries.
The 53-year-old all-rounder played eleven first-class cricket matches for Victoria between 1995 and 2000 and is the founder of sports management company Signature Sports.
The company manages a number of high-profile Australian athletes, including 2011 Tour de France Champion Evans.
Bakker made 370 runs in his 11 matches for Victoria with an average of 19.47.
He also took 19 wickets at an average of 32, with his best marks 4-40.
NSW slump to all-time low in Sheffield Shield
Meanwhile, NSW have been left to lick their wounds after being breached by Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield for just 32 times – their lowest total ever.
Former Test-fast Jackson Bird was the main destroyer with a career-best 7-18 when the Blues crumbled in just 19.3 overs at Bellerive Oval on Sunday.
The Tigers decided not to force the follow-on and set the visitors a massive fourth innings goal of 493 for the win.
The stunning collapse of the NSW was the fourth lowest score in the 129-year history of Australia’s premier league, beating their previous worst of 53 against Tasmania in Hobart in 2007.
Only skipper Peter Nevill (10 not out) got the double digits when Bird wreaked havoc after hitting a career-best run-a-ball 54 earlier.
Bird grabbed three scalps in his first eight deliveries, leaving the Blues 3-0, with Daniel Hughes, Daniel Solway and Kurtis Patterson all failing to score.
“It was just one of those days when it felt like the ball came out of ball one nicely,” he said.
“I felt like (the gig) was just around the corner. (I’ve) felt that way for the past 12 months, but I haven’t really had that bag of wickets for a while.
“(But I) didn’t think it was going to be this good. I feel like I’m bowling as well as I have been in years past.”
with AAP
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]