Jason Bakker attacked by parent at junior footy

Jason Bakker and Merv Hughes in 2004. (Photo by Hamish Blair / Getty Images)

Jason Bakker, a former state scricketer for Victoria and the manager of Australian cycling champion Cadel Evans, was reportedly attacked by a parent during junior football practice.

According to the Geelong AdvertiserBakker was coaching a junior footy team when he was attacked by a disgruntled parent.

The incident is said to have taken place at the Williamstown Junior Football Club on Thursday evening.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident in which Bakker was knocked to the ground.

According to reports, Bakker had a disagreement with a player’s father about his son not being selected for squad selection.

Bakker probably has fractures and a number of other injuries.

The 53-year-old all-rounder played eleven first-class cricket matches for Victoria between 1995 and 2000 and is the founder of sports management company Signature Sports.

The company manages a number of high-profile Australian athletes, including 2011 Tour de France Champion Evans.

Bakker made 370 runs in his 11 matches for Victoria with an average of 19.47.

He also took 19 wickets at an average of 32, with his best marks 4-40.

Jason Bakker in action for Victoria in 1999. (Image: Getty via AllSport)

NSW slump to all-time low in Sheffield Shield

Meanwhile, NSW have been left to lick their wounds after being breached by Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield for just 32 times – their lowest total ever.

Former Test-fast Jackson Bird was the main destroyer with a career-best 7-18 when the Blues crumbled in just 19.3 overs at Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

The Tigers decided not to force the follow-on and set the visitors a massive fourth innings goal of 493 for the win.

The stunning collapse of the NSW was the fourth lowest score in the 129-year history of Australia’s premier league, beating their previous worst of 53 against Tasmania in Hobart in 2007.

Only skipper Peter Nevill (10 not out) got the double digits when Bird wreaked havoc after hitting a career-best run-a-ball 54 earlier.

Bird grabbed three scalps in his first eight deliveries, leaving the Blues 3-0, with Daniel Hughes, Daniel Solway and Kurtis Patterson all failing to score.

“It was just one of those days when it felt like the ball came out of ball one nicely,” he said.

“I felt like (the gig) was just around the corner. (I’ve) felt that way for the past 12 months, but I haven’t really had that bag of wickets for a while.

“(But I) didn’t think it was going to be this good. I feel like I’m bowling as well as I have been in years past.”

with AAP

