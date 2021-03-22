Latreal Jones expected to choose Tigers





Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin and his team are recruiting hard when it comes to wide receivers in the class of 2022. The Tigers made an offer to three-star JUCO prospect Latreal Jones in early March and the WR is expected to choose Auburn University . Born in MS, the Taylorsville played at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, and as I pointed out last week, he’s a major threat and a YAC nightmare for secondaries: In his two seasons at Pearl River Community College, Jones played 15 games, catching 47 passes for 660 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 44 yards per game over the two seasons. In 2020, Jones was named first-team Fall All-America, a team made up of players from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC). With 33 receptions, he was the second-best receiver in the league and was awarded PRCC Offensive Player of the Game in two of the team’s six games of the season. Latreal Jones would be a great asset to the Tigers, and according to The JBoy Show, he will likely pick the Plains. The JBoy Show reports 75% confidence that the JUCO prospect will finish in orange and blue: 🔥 FORECAST WARNING 🔥 Pearl River CC Latreal Jones@BuienRadarNL – BEE@EliGravitt – BEE@ 1k_casin0tay – BEE@Jochemmyjer – BEE TRUST: 75%@BuienRadarNL @BuienRadarNL @ NCAAFNation247 @FlyWarEagle Photo Courtesy: @JucoFootballFor pic.twitter.com/14rLKsXV9g – Jboy’s News & Notes (@JboyNotes) March 21, 2021 Anyone else who wants Latreal Jones in Auburn? The 2022 quarterback’s recruiting class connects Holden Geriner, who retweeted the announcement of Jones’s offer with several smile emojis. Geriner already appears to be building relationships with his future curators. While there’s no word on when Jones will officially announce and commit to a school, Jake and co. on The JBoy Show and Keith Niebuhr of 247Sports are all convinced that the wide receiver will eventually play for Auburn football.







