Cricketer hit, left a concussion during the game in Auckland

Cricketer Arshad Basheer is said to have been attacked during a community cricket match.

A cricket player says he was punched in the face and suffocated during a community cricket match on Saturday.

Arshad Basheer, 41, suffered a concussion and bruised nose after the Lloyd Elsmore Park incident in Pakuranga, Auckland.

Basheer was bowling for Suburbs New Lynn Cricket Club when there was disagreement as to whether the balls called that wide were wide.

Basheer said he called a player from the Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club and said he is not cheating.

Basheer said the player approached him and asked him to repeat what he said, and then he punched my face.

He held my neck with both hands, I tried to escape and the next moment he hit me.

Basheer said he fell to the ground and lost consciousness for a few minutes.

He spent Saturday night at A&E and then filed a report with the police, he said.

It meant giving up driving an evening taxi, which he does part-time. That cost him between $ 200 and $ 300, he said.

Police are investigating reports of an attack on the cricket match, but no arrests have been made at this stage, a spokesman said.

Basheer said the doctor had told him to come back if he still had a severe headache, which he planned to do Monday afternoon because he was still in pain.

michael weir / unsplash The incident is being investigated by the police and Auckland Cricket. (File photo)

Basheer called the players’ behavior unacceptable and said he wanted him out.

Dean Bartlett, community cricket manager for Auckland Cricket, said the body had been in contact with both clubs after the incident.

It is understood that one player has stepped down internally from his club indefinitely and will therefore not participate in the remainder of the season.

Bartlett said Auckland Cricket will assist police with their investigation if necessary.

Once the case is closed by the police, we will take action in our legal process, which will include a full hearing conducted by the Auckland Cricket Judicial Panel.

Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club manager Francis Scordino said the club has a formal investigation process in addition to the Auckland Cricket trials.

He said he could not comment while the investigation was underway but said I am sure there will be two sides to what happened.