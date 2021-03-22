Every episode of Scratched is now available to watch on TVNZ On Demand





Starting today, you can stream both full seasons of the documentary series Scratched: Aotearoa's Lost Sporting Legends on TVNZ On Demand Meda McKenzie's record-breaking stamina swims the Cook Strait in the 1970s and 1980s to capture the public's imagination, but her story is not widely known today. Lee Ralph is a legendary figure in skateboarding circles, but outside of it, few recognize his name. And while most New Zealanders over 40 know who Precious McKenzie is, not so many know how he became a national icon. This is why they are all featured in the second season of Scratched: Aotearoa's Lost Sporting Legends, our series honoring some of the great New Zealand athletes whose stories deserve a wider audience. And today we have good news on that front: every episode of Scratched is now available to stream on TVNZ On Demand In the award-winning first season, you will meet players such as Māori tennis legend Ruia Morrison, whose talents took her all the way to Wimbledon in the 1950s, aerobics world champion who became Jump Jam creator Brett Fairweather and table tennis powerhouse Chunli Li, who died at the age of 57. never struck in New Zealand. And in season two you'll also discover the incredible story behind Tuariki Delamere's forbidden somersault long jump, watch Angela Walker's gold medal rhythmic gymnastics routine and meet Jane Tehira – arguably the most versatile athletic all-rounder this country has ever seen. Scratched: Aotearoa's Lost Sporting Legends was created with the support of NZ On Air.







