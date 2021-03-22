NCAA Tournament 2021: Why Kansas Is the Best Bet for Day 4





By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Bill Self as an underdog? I participate. The three-seed Kansas Jayhawks dropped 93 points on pesky Eastern Washington to open their 2021 NCAA tournament on Saturday, but more people are talking about how the Jayhawks left in half, as that matters. It’s funny how people ignore a team that hit 12 3-pointers and shot 81% on the free-throw line because of the 20 minutes. But you know what? We let them. For us, the best bet on the board on Monday is the Jayhawks. KU has no NBA superstar on the poster. Instead, this is a well-balanced pair that is really grooving right now. The Jayhawks have won nine of their past 10 games and will enter the matchup on Monday night with USC as a minor underdog, at +1 on the points spread (meaning a bet on Kansas wins if the Jayhawks beat the Trojans, or you get your bet back if they lose by one). The key to this game is in the paint. The Jayhawks must flex their muscles under the brim and win the Windex war on the glass. I absolutely love the match with junior David McCormack against 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley. McCormack is a big, physical guy who’s going to make Mobley’s life difficult on both sides of the floor. I also rely on confident senior Marcus Garrett to make the right decisions with the rock in the big moments. Garrett was the calming presence on Saturday when the game was at stake, and I expect a lot from the same against USC. It’s not often you get Kansas as an underdog in the NCAA tournament. The Trojans are good, but the Jayhawks play a better ball. It should be a close game at the halfway point. Then Bill Self will make appropriate adjustments in the second half and KU will withdraw. Rock. Chalk. Jayhawk (+1). Sammy P’s overall record this tournament: 6-2-1 Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He will probably choose against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot. Play the FOX Super 6 Tourney Challenge all tournaments crave your chance to win thousands of dollars every round! Just download the FOX Super 6 app for free and make your selection at the start of each round. Get more from College Basketball Add to favorites to get information about games, news and more.

