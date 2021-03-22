Sports
ASU men’s tennis wins, women lose consecutive matches
Men’s tennis improved to a 10-1 home record, while women’s tennis dropped two games on the road
ASU men’s tennis took a win against Utah State, and women’s tennis dropped two games on its road trip in the past week.
Men
No. 19 ASU men’s tennis won 4-1 against Utah State in Tempe on Sunday to improve to a 13-3 record.
ASU took the colon with consecutive wins. Seniors Makey Rakotomalala and Tim Ruehl won 6-0 against redshirt freshmen Jack Ninteman and sophomores Roko SavinSenior Nathan Ponwith and sophomores George Stoupe followed by a 6-2 win over senior Felipe Acosta and sophomores Javier Ruiz
The Sun Devils won three of the four singles matches to secure the win. Rakotomalala won 6-1, 6-0 against Acosta, Ruehl won 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 against fifth-year senior Sergiu Bucur and sophomores Christain Lerby won 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 against redshirt freshmen Souf El Mesbahi
Stoupe suffered ASU’s only loss in singles, losing 6-4, 7-6 to Savin.
The Sun Devils improved their home record to 10-1 with the win.
ASU will continue its homestand and assume the following day on March 24 at 9am MST in Tempe Idaho State.
Ladies
No. 25 ASU women’s tennis was swept onto the road last weekend, losing 4-1 to No. 26 Stanford on Friday and 6-1 to No. 20 Cal on Saturday.
The Sun Devils quickly went down as seniors in doubles against the cardinal Lauryn John-Baptiste and Ilze Hattingh lost 6-3 to junior Niluka Madurawe and senior Michaela GordonFreshmen Marianna Argyrokastriti and redshirt senior Sammi Hampton lost their game 6-4 to freshmen Ana Geller and fifth-year senior Emily Arbuthnott
Stanford went on to win three of the four singles matches to secure the win. John-Baptiste lost to Geller 6-3, 6-2, Arbuthnott defeated Hampton 6-3, 7-5 and junior Domenika Turkovic lost to fifth-year senior Emma Higuchi 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.
Freshmen Giulia Morlet was the only Sun Devil to win their singles by beating the junior 6-2, 6-4 Sara Choy
ASU scored the double point against Cal by winning two consecutive games. Argyrokastriti and Hampton defeated Senior Anna Bright and freshmen Hannah Viller Moeller 6-3 in their doubles. Morlet and Turkovic earned the doubles with a 6-1 victory over freshmen Jada Bui and senior Julia Rosenqvist
Cal dominated singles, however, winning all six singles matches against ASU to secure victory.
ASU will play its next game against the state of New Mexico on Wednesday, March 24 at 1:30 pm MST in Tempe.
