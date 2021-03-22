



LYNN – The KIPP soccer team got off to a slow start and had a massive second half on Saturday afternoon, eventually rolling to a 33-6 win over Greater Lowell Tech at Manning Field. The defense was the story for KIPP as the Panthers allowed less than 100 yards of total offense throughout the match. To be fair, we didn’t have the best week of training and that certainly translated into the beginning of this game, said KIPP coach Jim Rabbitt. We got off to a sloppy start and made a lot of mistakes, and we needed our defense to save us a bit at the start. Eventually we were able to go back to our style of football and I was happy with the way the boys responded. Quarterback Piero Canales got into a great passing rhythm, completing 10-of-17 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for one touchdown. Walking back Dave Filias stepped into backfield after Daniel Oluwasuyi went down with an injury, and Filias finished with 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Victor Mafo had four receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown, while Joseph Tolentino had two receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown. After a three-and-out on their first offensive possession of the game, KIPP forced a three-and-out on the defense to get the ball back. The Panthers took advantage of a capitalizing team this time with a seven-play drive that ended with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Canales to Tolentino to make it 6-0. KIPPs’ attack failed to make it onto the scoreboard for the rest of the first half, but the Panthers defense made sure the initial score held up. KIPP held Greater Lowell to −17 yards of total offense in the first half, and never allowed a game of more than five yards at any time. I think we have one of the best defenses in the North Shore, and our guys have really gathered around the idea of ​​not giving the other team an inch, Rabbitt said. Our boys really fly around in defense, they are ball hawks and they play. I’m really proud of the way those guys performed. Despite being in control for the entire first half, KIPP was in danger of throwing it all out early in the second half when Greater Lowell made a 73 yards touchdown pass to even the game at 6-6. But the veteran KIPP group never hesitated, as the Panthers responded with an eight-play, 70-yard drive of their own and retook the lead after a 16-yard touchdown run by Filias. From there it was all KIPP. The Panthers’ defense held up for the rest of the game as Canales rushed for a touchdown and threw another one to Mafo. Filias also rushed for another touchdown in the offensive barrage to end the game. KIPP (2-0) takes on the city rival Tech on Friday evening (7.30 a.m.). We didn’t even have to tell the guys who were playing next week, they already know and they’re excited about it, Rabbitt said. This is a Thanksgiving rivalry game, even though it’s not Thanksgiving so we know everyone is going to be pumped up to play. Expected our boys to come for the occasion. KIPP football pulls out late to remain undefeated – Itemlive: Itemlive



Sport KIPP quarterback Piero Canales completed 10-of-17 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns and also added a hasty touchdown in a win over Greater Lowell Tech Saturday. (Item Photo: Spenser Hasak)





