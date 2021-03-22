Capital City’s boy tennis makes its debut today

Capital City’s girls’ team was able to enjoy its new facility during the fall season. Now it is the boys’ turn this spring.

The Capital City Cavaliers will host the Mexico Bulldogs today for the first game of the program, after COVID-19 wiped out their first season last year.

“We’ve got everything on track,” said Roger Whittler, Capital City coach. “The players are eager, and maybe that’s because of last year’s cancellation. It made them double their bet.”

Capital City will share its tennis facility with the Jefferson City Jays this spring, before Jefferson City High School builds its on-campus tennis complex in the summer.

“It’s great for the students, for the school, for the community,” Whittler said.

Capital City has only seven players in the roster, which means everyone will see a lot of varsity competition.

“We’ll start with the top six, but I’m sure we’ll have challenge races over the course of the year, and they’ll move at least one position,” Whittler said.

Jonathan Dunville, one of three juniors on the team, will be the number 1 singles player for the Cavaliers. Whittler said Dunville has been a good leader as captain of the team.

“He’s got a great forehand and backhand,” Whittler said. “He’s really experienced – he has a father who is a professional tennis trainer – and he’s been well known.”

Visshva Anto, another junior, is next in line in second place in singles. Anto only started the sport a year ago.

“He has great skills, great speed, great recognition and anticipation, and great focus,” said Whittler. “He is a good student, very eager to learn.”

Miles Andrews, the only sophomore on the roster, will be number 3 in singles to start the season.

“He’s a soccer player with good hand-eye coordination,” Whittler said. “He’s very disciplined so we’re looking forward to great things from him.”

The remaining three singles spots are occupied by freshmen, starting with Xander Schmid at number 4.

“Xander is a very dedicated player,” said Whittler. He had been taking practice classes before going to high school. He’s a really good athlete. ‘

Trevor Vogt is next at number 5, followed by David Ashcroft at number 6.

“Trevor is our only left-handed player, so it’s good that we have the opportunity to practice against a left-handed player,” Whittler said. “He’s a good athlete, very smart.

“David first started playing tennis at our summer camp last summer. He’s a wrestler, a great athlete.”

Christian Flowers, a junior, is the seventh player on the roster.

“Very dedicated, smart and eager,” Whittler said. “He is the helper for everyone.”

On the doubles side, Whittler said he will use his singles lineup to match doubles to determine the season: Dunville with Anto, Andrews with Schmid and Vogt with Ashcroft.

“It just fell into place and there was no reason to move it,” Whittler said.

The Waynesville Invitational on April 23 is the Cavaliers’ only regular season tournament. The remaining 12 matchups are duals, including six against Central Missouri Activities Conference enemies.

Leading up to today’s game, Whittler wants its players to focus on more than just the basics of the game.

“I’m looking for everyone who plays in a way that they don’t overplay, that they learn to be patient and don’t try to win the game by one point,” Whittler said. “I want them to focus on the mental game. Don’t get mad at your mistakes, just accept them and stay in the game.”