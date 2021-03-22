Tokyo Dreams: The Tribune India





A full year of pain and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus-related disruptions in the sports world ended in cheer for many Indian athletes in recent days as they qualified for this year’s Olympics in Tokyo. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the schedule of athletes, whose plans are usually mapped out with clockwork precision – when and how much to train, when to worry. For much of the past 12 months, athletes have been unable to train or compete. That’s why our athletes, table tennis players and fencers who have qualified for the Olympics in recent days deserve credit for keeping their mood and game sharp. Bhavani Devi, the very first Indian fencer to make it to the Olympics, practiced alone on the terrace of her home in Chennai, while her coach in Italy watched online and gave instructions. When the restrictions were reduced, she traveled to Italy. G Sathiyan, one of the table tennis players who qualified for Tokyo, chose to play in the Polish league and arrived there after waiting a month for a visa. Five weeks in Tokyo helped him improve his game, and despite an injury, he got his Olympic berth. During the lockdown, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur trained hard at home, using a double bed for strength training and flower pots as dumbbells – it paid off when she broke the national record in qualifying for Tokyo. The long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who insisted as a child in a shirt signed by Usain Bolt, worked on his body strength and speed during the restrictions. The 21-year-old broke the national record to qualify for the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra, who qualified in January 2020, had not had an event to participate in for over a year. At the beginning of this month he broke his own national stamp. Months of inactivity seem to have left Chopra, India’s best medal hopes on athletics in Tokyo, hungry. These are stories that inspire. The pandemic shattered gymnast Dipa Karmakar’s Tokyo dreams and several boxers when tournaments were canceled. Some badminton stars in India won’t make it because they don’t have enough events to improve their rankings. There’s something that can be both cheered and sad in the sport – the wave of recent qualifiers outweighs the sad part.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos