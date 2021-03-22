Sports
Is Shakib al Hasan ready for international cricket retirement? IPL contract increases BCB gap
Former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan’s relationship with the country’s cricket board is not very pleasant. The Left-Handed and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) were often at odds due to conflicting opinions. Shakib recently hit out at the BCB, saying the board was misrepresenting his decision to skip the Test series against Sri Lanka.
Shakib al Hasan’s split with Bangladesh Cricket Board turns nasty
Shakib had written a letter to the BCB stating that he wanted to play in the IPL 2021 to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. However, BCB Cricket Operation chairman Akram Khan stated publicly that Shakib was not interested in playing Test cricket, sparking outrage as Bangladeshi fans accused the all-rounder of choosing money instead of country, causing the eternal ‘IPL vs land’ debate to end has been going on for years.
While you are againstCricfrenzy,Shakib opened his decision to choose IPL 2021 over the Lanka series. Building on the irrelevance of the series, Shakib said the two tests against Sri Lanka are their last matches in the World Test Championship and they are not going to play the final. He added that they are at the very bottom of the points table, which is why it doesn’t matter that much.
Shakib went on to say that another important reason is that the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India later this year. The 33-year-old thought it was a very important tournament where they have a lot to achieve. According to the cricketer, there is not much to be achieved in the two Tests against the Lankans and therefore it is a better option to prepare for something bigger.
Shakib went on to slay the BCB, saying those who keep saying he doesn’t want to play Tests have read his letter. The star of the Kolkata Knight Riders clarified that he did not mention anywhere in his letter to the BCB that he does not want to play Tests. Shakib stated that he wrote that he wants to play the IPL to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2021 and take advantage of playing on the same ground and against the same players, whom he will meet at the marquee event four months later, an experience which he can share with his Bangladeshi teammates.
In addition, the 33-year-old also questioned the BCB’s decision to proceed with the Sri Lankan Test Series in the middle of IPL 2021, saying, “No other cricket board will hold international matches at the IPL. Only we play against Sri. Lanka. Have you ever seen a cricket player from Afghanistan playing for their country during the IPL? Their board ensures that the players are free to play in the IPL. If we don’t value our own players then how can you expect us to be good perform when we play for Bangladesh? “
Meanwhile, according to a recent development, the BCB is likely to reconsider the No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to Shakib al Hasan for the IPL 2021. BCB Cricket Operation Chairman Akram Khan was not happy with Shakib’s statement as he said the board is reconsidering the consent it gave to their cricket star for the IPL 2021. The relationship between Shakib al Hasan and the BCB has bottomed out and with the latest rift between the two parties out in the open, the 33-year-old would potentially receiving a huge call to his international career.
It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Shakib al Hasan and the Bangladesh Cricket Board have contradicted each other. In 2019, Shakib made some serious claims that he thinks Bengali players are being oppressed in their country. In an interview with Daily star, Shakib had lashed out at BCB’s inability to look at the bigger picture, saying the board only focuses on any series, and in the case of something like a World Cup, schedule them maybe six to eight months in advance, otherwise, they just focus on the running series that he called a “cultural thing.” Shakib said that BCB expects to win all matches and believed the board is planting a tree and craving the fruits the next day.
Shakib al Hasan IPL: Talented all-rounder to return to the Kolkata Knight Riders roster?
The ace all-rounder has been an integral part of the franchise in the past. The Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL trophy twice and Shakib was part of the squad in their championships in 2012 and 2014. The Eoin Morgan-led squad won the Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021 bid and the veteran is all set to be eagerly awaited return to the cash-rich competition.
Shakib Al Hasan net worth figure
The 33-year-old is one of the richest cricket players in Bangladesh. According tocloudnetworth.com, Shakib Al Hasan’s net worth is estimated at approximately € 260 crore. The player’s income consists of the remuneration he receives for representing the Bangladesh cricket team in international cricket. On top of that, he also takes home a nice salary for his stints in global T20 competitions. The player has had brand associations over the years with the likes of Pepsi, Castrol, Norton Antivirus, Boost, Lifebuoy, Standard Chartered Bank, and more.
Shakib Al Hasan wife
The all-rounder first met his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir while playing domestic cricket in England. The two were married in 2012. They currently have two children, Alaina Hasan Abri and Errum Hasan. Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed on his Instagram account that the couple is expecting their third child soon.
SOURCE: ICC TWITTER
Keep up to date with the latest news IND USA ENG newsFrom live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all live updates online so you don't miss the IND VS ENG extravaganza.
