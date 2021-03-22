Bo Catherwood knows what to do for the La Salle Institute football team





Bo Catherwood is a senior luminary for the La Salle Institute football team. He plays quarterback, running back and receiver on offense, and outside linebacker on defense for coach John Audino.

Catherwood, who previously played with Tamarac, has just completed his last campaign for the varsity boys’ basketball team. He rushed for a team-high 83 yards and a touchdown Friday in the Cadets’ 42-12 defeat to Troy.

Ask: It must be a bit weird for you to switch from basketball to football so quickly. Before we talk about football, how would you access the basketball season you just completed? A: I think basketball season went as smoothly as possible. I feel like I was just blessed to be out there. I’m so glad we got the chance, be it five games, 10 games or 20 games. I am happy with my last chance to play basketball, I was able to do that. I was really hurt when I heard the news that we had been quarantined. I felt like the new technical staff, they were able to build a new culture. Coach (Greg) Davis did a great job, and so did Elijah Burns. He has set the tone very well and helped us to be successful. It was my senior year, but it was the first year for the new program. I think they will be very successful. Ask: You switched to the football season within two weeks. Talk about the swing from no rest to football. A: It’s crazy. I am glad I was able to play recently. I’ve had enough workouts, counting some of those I had in basketball. I didn’t have much time to prepare. Even with the way things are, I’m glad it went well and that I was able to play. Ask: That’s not the easiest opener to have. You also started Troy in 2019. How good is that team? A: I give them all the credit in the world. They train all year round. I know (Troy coach Bobby) Burns well. He’s doing really well there, and I know some of their players personally. It’s a great bunch of guys. I wish them the best for them. I have the utmost respect for that team. It was a dream come true to come to La Salle and be able to fight against them. Ask: How difficult was the decision to leave? You were the best man at Tamarac and you came to a private school in a different situation. Was it a difficult decision, or did you feel it was the right thing to make? A: It was a bit of both. Leaving my family and home in Tamarac was a difficult decision. It will always be home. It was hard to leave family, friends and teammates, but I felt like it was the right decision to leave. It was an opportunity for me to go a step further. I could have been Tamarac’s husband, but I don’t know how much better I could have gotten. With every training and every match at La Salle I felt like I was making myself better. A Catholic education was a big part of the decision for me. That’s something my family has always wanted for me, so I absolutely feel like I made the right choice. Ask: With your father Bob Catherwood’s background as a college and high school basketball coach, I think following basketball seemed pretty natural. What were your early years like if you had him around to help you?

A: It was huge. I feel in love with the game because of my dad. At first I didn’t like basketball. He let me play on one of his CYO teams and I fell in love with the game. He has been a huge mentor in my life ever since. Everything I do, I do for him. He taught me everything I know. With every game I try to impress my dad because he has forgotten more about the game than many people know. He has been in the game for a long time and I am blessed to have him make me a better player and man every day in my life. Ask: Is basketball your activity when you go to college? A: Absolutely. Basketball is number 1 on my list. If I can play both (basketball and football) I definitely will. Basketball is really where my heart is. Ask: Where does recruitment stand for you? I imagine it has been made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic and by coaches who don’t have the same ability to recruit. A: It’s hard because (colleges) are offering their players an extra year to qualify, it’s been hard for me and other players because no roster spots open up, and college coaches haven’t been able to come out to do more. see guys. I know many players in Section II are dealing with the same thing. 1 from 5 Hans Pennink Show more Show less 2 from 5 Buy photo Jenn March Show more Show less 3 from 5 Buy photo 4 from 5 Hans Pennink Show more Show less 5 from 5

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos