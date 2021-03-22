Peter Scott, Flagler College’s first men’s tennis coach, dies at the age of 87

Peter Scott, who launched Flagler College’s men’s tennis program and brought two national championships to St. Augustine, died on March 15, according to the Flagler athletics website.

A cause of death was not released, but the school said his release that Scott was surrounded by “those he loved.” According to his obituary At the Courier-Post, a South New Jersey newspaper, Scott, a New Jersey resident, was living in Lumberton, NJ, at the time of his death.

Scott is survived by his wife, Joan; his sister, Theresa; two children and three grandchildren.

Scott, 87, started in 1974 as the Flagler men’s tennis coach and led the program for 17 years. In addition to NAIA national team titles in 1977 and 1986, he coached 25 NAIA All-Americans, three Player of the Year and was NAIA Coach of the Year three times.

Scott was a member of the inaugural Flagler College Athletics Hall of Fame class in 2004.

Scott was hired by William T. Abare, president of Flagler College, when Abar was the dean of the school.

“I’m proud of the fact that I was responsible for transferring Peter Scott to Flagler College,” Abare said on the school’s website. “He was an excellent coach, a gifted teacher and a remarkable person. He was very intelligent, had a curious mind and showed a lot of enthusiasm for teaching and coaching. His coaching record at Flagler speaks for itself, and I know that Peter takes great pride in what he did. he was able to achieve at our university.

Scotts teams had a record of 437-169 in double matches (.721). His success also helped pave the way for the construction of the Flagler Tennis Center.

“Peter Scott was one of Flagler College’s coaching giants,” said current Flagler athletics director Jud Damon. “The incredible success his tennis teams achieved during his 17 seasons at the helm of the men’s program was instrumental in garnering much-needed national recognition in the College’s early years.

Flagler’s best season under Scott was in 1976-77. The Saints had a 32-2 doubles record, won the NAIA national championship, and Gordon Jones won the national singles title, paired with Jim Twigg to win the national doubles title and was named the national tournament MVP.

Scott’s teams were well conditioned, the result of countless pre-dawn runs at St. Augustine Beach. He also had new ideas about training and nutrition and encouraged his players to eat pizza as part of their diet – as long as they ordered it with different vegetables.

That way, you’ve covered all food groups in one meal: meat, bread, and vegetables, he joked.

He was a tireless promoter of the Saints program, calling the St. Augustine media late at night or early in the morning with detailed accounts of road races and tournaments. His memory for the most important points in competitions was impeccable.

He was a teacher; trainer; father figure; Godfather; inspiring role model; trusted confidant; An avid supporter, but above all a good and trusted friend, Jones said on Flagler’s athletics website.

His passion and dedication to the game, his players and Flagler College were enormous, Twigg said in his statement. His commitment to excellence was matched only by the quality time spent on his team.

In addition to coaching the tennis team, Scott was a professor at Flagler and taught education and English, and received his bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and his master’s degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday at Harleigh Cemetery in Camden, NJ. The family has requested donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Scott to Grace Episcopal Church, 19 East Kings Highway, Haddonfield, NJ 08033.