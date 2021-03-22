Florent Lambiet: “Rant to get so close to the Olympics”





It is one of the beautiful sporting sensations of the past week, the impressive course of Florent Lambiet (104th world champion) in the qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games. The Thimister table tennis player came very close to this qualifier, beaten in the final of the main draw by Hungarian Majoros (61st in the world), his teammate in Chartres, France, but ranked much better than him in the world rankings.In retrospect it is annoying to have passed so close. In the final, against Majoros, who I know well, it was playable, even if he didn’t give up“Confides Florent, guest of Vision Sports this Sunday, but remotely, as he has to respect a quarantine since his return at the end of the week from Doha (Qatar) where this qualifying tournament took place. Florent who also had a good run in the second chance table that also offered a place, but failed in the semi-final against the Russian Skachkov (55th). There will be one more chance during the European qualifying tournament for Tokyo, which will take place in Portugal at the end of April. But when we see that the Europeans were already in numbers in the last rounds in Doha, it will be very difficult to qualify.It’s going to be really hard, but hey, I’ll be there and we’ll see on the spot“Confides Florent Lambiet, who perfectly handled the pressure in Qatar and emerged from compromised situations, reappearing at the end of the day. Undoubtedly the experience of large meetings, and a sense of his level that allowed him to speak. best in the world. Florent will resume training on Monday despite his 40th birthday, thanks to his status as a top athlete. He also keeps an eye on the French Pro B season, with his club in Chartres where he has also resigned for next season.We are currently 2nd in the standings, but positively compared to the leader we beat in the first stage. Just like last season, the goal is to move up to Pro A







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos