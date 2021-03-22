Big payouts for winner Matt Jones, runner-up Brandon Hagy





Matt Jones took the Honda Classic, but he wasn’t the only big winner on Sunday. Brandon Hagy was the sixth substitute in the field at PGA National, finishing in second place, earning nearly 50% of his previous PGA Tour earnings from his previous career. Here’s a look at what Jones, Hagy, and the rest of the players who took the rebate have made in prize money and FedExCup points: Finish Player FedEx Income ($) 1 Matt Jones 500.00 1,260,000.00 2 Leave Brandon 300.00 763,000.00 T3 Russell Henley 125.00 320,600.00 T3 Denny McCarthy 125.00 320,600.00 T3 CT Pan 125.00 320,600.00 T3 Chase Seiffert 125.00 320,600.00 T3 Brendan Steele 125.00 320,600.00 T8 Adam Hadwin 75.00 190,750.00 T8 Sungjae Im 75.00 190,750.00 T8 Zach Johnson 75.00 190,750.00 T8 Sam Ryder 75.00 190,750.00 T8 Camilo Villegas 75.00 190,750.00 T13 Kevin Chappell 54.16 125,416.67 T13 Adam Scott 54.16 125,416.67 T13 Robert Streb 54.16 125,416.67 T13 Steve Stricker 54.16 125,416.67 T13 Cameron Tringale 54.16 125,416.66 T13 Aaron Wise 54.16 125,416.66 T19 Stewart Cink 42.00 82,950.00 T19 Lucas Glover 42.00 82,950.00 T19 Harry Higgs 42.00 82,950.00 T19 John Huh 42.00 82,950.00 T19 Michael Thompson 42.00 82,950.00 T19 Harold Varner III 42.00 82,950.00 T25 Brice Garnett 32.50 54,950.00 T25 Chris Kirk 32.50 54,950.00 T25 Phil Mickelson 32.50 54,950.00 T25 Joaquin Niemann 32.50 54,950.00 T25 Roger Sloan 32.50 54,950.00 T30 Keegan Bradley 26.50 45,850.00 T30 Chase Koepka 45,850.00 T30 Vegas by Jhonattan 26.50 45,850.00 T33 Cameron Davis 22.16 39,900.00 T33 Tyler McCumber 22.16 39,900.00 T33 Sepp Straka 22.16 39,900.00 T36 Will Gordon 15.50 29,785.00 T36 Mackenzie Hughes 15.50 29,785.00 T36 Satoshi Kodaira 15.50 29,785.00 T36 Nate Lashley 15.50 29,785.00 T36 Tom Lewis 15.50 29,785.00 T36 Shane Lowry 15.50 29,785.00 T36 Matthew NeSmith 15.50 29,785.00 T36 Adam Schenk 15.50 29,785.00 T36 Kevin Streelman 15.50 29,785.00 T36 Vincent Whaley 15.50 29,785.00 T46 Brian Gay 9.00 19,070.00 T46 Talor Gooch 9.00 19,070.00 T46 Lucas Herbert 19,070.00 T46 JB Holmes 9.00 19,070.00 T46 Mark Hubbard 9.00 19,070.00 T46 Alex Noren 9.00 19,070.00 T46 Pat Perez 9.00 19,070.00 T53 Jason Dufner 6.18 16,478.00 T53 Scott Harrington 6.18 16,478.00 T53 Jim Herman 6.18 16,478.00 T53 Keith Mitchell 6.18 16,478.00 T53 Charl Schwartzel 6.18 16,478.00 T58 Ryan Armor 5.30 15,960.00 T58 Jimmy Walker 5.30 15,960.00 T60 Beau Hossler 4.70 15,540.00 T60 William McGirt 4.70 15,540.00 T60 DJ Trahan 4.70 15,540.00 T60 Erik van Rooyen 4.70 15,540.00 64 Ted Potter, Jr. 4.20 15,190.00 T65 Rickie Fowler 3.90 14,980.00 T65 Stephen Stallings Jr. 14,980.00 T67 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 3.50 14,700.00 T67 Bronson Burgoon 3.50 14,700.00

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos