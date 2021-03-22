Connect with us

Sports

Big payouts for winner Matt Jones, runner-up Brandon Hagy

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Matt Jones took the Honda Classic, but he wasn’t the only big winner on Sunday. Brandon Hagy was the sixth substitute in the field at PGA National, finishing in second place, earning nearly 50% of his previous PGA Tour earnings from his previous career.

Here’s a look at what Jones, Hagy, and the rest of the players who took the rebate have made in prize money and FedExCup points:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Income ($)

1

Matt Jones

500.00

1,260,000.00

2

Leave Brandon

300.00

763,000.00

T3

Russell Henley

125.00

320,600.00

T3

Denny McCarthy

125.00

320,600.00

T3

CT Pan

125.00

320,600.00

T3

Chase Seiffert

125.00

320,600.00

T3

Brendan Steele

125.00

320,600.00

T8

Adam Hadwin

75.00

190,750.00

T8

Sungjae Im

75.00

190,750.00

T8

Zach Johnson

75.00

190,750.00

T8

Sam Ryder

75.00

190,750.00

T8

Camilo Villegas

75.00

190,750.00

T13

Kevin Chappell

54.16

125,416.67

T13

Adam Scott

54.16

125,416.67

T13

Robert Streb

54.16

125,416.67

T13

Steve Stricker

54.16

125,416.67

T13

Cameron Tringale

54.16

125,416.66

T13

Aaron Wise

54.16

125,416.66

T19

Stewart Cink

42.00

82,950.00

T19

Lucas Glover

42.00

82,950.00

T19

Harry Higgs

42.00

82,950.00

T19

John Huh

42.00

82,950.00

T19

Michael Thompson

42.00

82,950.00

T19

Harold Varner III

42.00

82,950.00

T25

Brice Garnett

32.50

54,950.00

T25

Chris Kirk

32.50

54,950.00

T25

Phil Mickelson

32.50

54,950.00

T25

Joaquin Niemann

32.50

54,950.00

T25

Roger Sloan

32.50

54,950.00

T30

Keegan Bradley

26.50

45,850.00

T30

Chase Koepka

45,850.00

T30

Vegas by Jhonattan

26.50

45,850.00

T33

Cameron Davis

22.16

39,900.00

T33

Tyler McCumber

22.16

39,900.00

T33

Sepp Straka

22.16

39,900.00

T36

Will Gordon

15.50

29,785.00

T36

Mackenzie Hughes

15.50

29,785.00

T36

Satoshi Kodaira

15.50

29,785.00

T36

Nate Lashley

15.50

29,785.00

T36

Tom Lewis

15.50

29,785.00

T36

Shane Lowry

15.50

29,785.00

T36

Matthew NeSmith

15.50

29,785.00

T36

Adam Schenk

15.50

29,785.00

T36

Kevin Streelman

15.50

29,785.00

T36

Vincent Whaley

15.50

29,785.00

T46

Brian Gay

9.00

19,070.00

T46

Talor Gooch

9.00

19,070.00

T46

Lucas Herbert

19,070.00

T46

JB Holmes

9.00

19,070.00

T46

Mark Hubbard

9.00

19,070.00

T46

Alex Noren

9.00

19,070.00

T46

Pat Perez

9.00

19,070.00

T53

Jason Dufner

6.18

16,478.00

T53

Scott Harrington

6.18

16,478.00

T53

Jim Herman

6.18

16,478.00

T53

Keith Mitchell

6.18

16,478.00

T53

Charl Schwartzel

6.18

16,478.00

T58

Ryan Armor

5.30

15,960.00

T58

Jimmy Walker

5.30

15,960.00

T60

Beau Hossler

4.70

15,540.00

T60

William McGirt

4.70

15,540.00

T60

DJ Trahan

4.70

15,540.00

T60

Erik van Rooyen

4.70

15,540.00

64

Ted Potter, Jr.

4.20

15,190.00

T65

Rickie Fowler

3.90

14,980.00

T65

Stephen Stallings Jr.

14,980.00

T67

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

3.50

14,700.00

T67

Bronson Burgoon

3.50

14,700.00

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: