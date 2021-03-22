Sports
Big payouts for winner Matt Jones, runner-up Brandon Hagy
Matt Jones took the Honda Classic, but he wasn’t the only big winner on Sunday. Brandon Hagy was the sixth substitute in the field at PGA National, finishing in second place, earning nearly 50% of his previous PGA Tour earnings from his previous career.
Here’s a look at what Jones, Hagy, and the rest of the players who took the rebate have made in prize money and FedExCup points:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Income ($)
1
Matt Jones
500.00
1,260,000.00
2
Leave Brandon
300.00
763,000.00
T3
Russell Henley
125.00
320,600.00
T3
Denny McCarthy
125.00
320,600.00
T3
CT Pan
125.00
320,600.00
T3
Chase Seiffert
125.00
320,600.00
T3
Brendan Steele
125.00
320,600.00
T8
Adam Hadwin
75.00
190,750.00
T8
Sungjae Im
75.00
190,750.00
T8
Zach Johnson
75.00
190,750.00
T8
Sam Ryder
75.00
190,750.00
T8
Camilo Villegas
75.00
190,750.00
T13
Kevin Chappell
54.16
125,416.67
T13
Adam Scott
54.16
125,416.67
T13
Robert Streb
54.16
125,416.67
T13
Steve Stricker
54.16
125,416.67
T13
Cameron Tringale
54.16
125,416.66
T13
Aaron Wise
54.16
125,416.66
T19
Stewart Cink
42.00
82,950.00
T19
Lucas Glover
42.00
82,950.00
T19
Harry Higgs
42.00
82,950.00
T19
John Huh
42.00
82,950.00
T19
Michael Thompson
42.00
82,950.00
T19
Harold Varner III
42.00
82,950.00
T25
Brice Garnett
32.50
54,950.00
T25
Chris Kirk
32.50
54,950.00
T25
Phil Mickelson
32.50
54,950.00
T25
Joaquin Niemann
32.50
54,950.00
T25
Roger Sloan
32.50
54,950.00
T30
Keegan Bradley
26.50
45,850.00
T30
Chase Koepka
45,850.00
T30
Vegas by Jhonattan
26.50
45,850.00
T33
Cameron Davis
22.16
39,900.00
T33
Tyler McCumber
22.16
39,900.00
T33
Sepp Straka
22.16
39,900.00
T36
Will Gordon
15.50
29,785.00
T36
Mackenzie Hughes
15.50
29,785.00
T36
Satoshi Kodaira
15.50
29,785.00
T36
Nate Lashley
15.50
29,785.00
T36
Tom Lewis
15.50
29,785.00
T36
Shane Lowry
15.50
29,785.00
T36
Matthew NeSmith
15.50
29,785.00
T36
Adam Schenk
15.50
29,785.00
T36
Kevin Streelman
15.50
29,785.00
T36
Vincent Whaley
15.50
29,785.00
T46
Brian Gay
9.00
19,070.00
T46
Talor Gooch
9.00
19,070.00
T46
Lucas Herbert
19,070.00
T46
JB Holmes
9.00
19,070.00
T46
Mark Hubbard
9.00
19,070.00
T46
Alex Noren
9.00
19,070.00
T46
Pat Perez
9.00
19,070.00
T53
Jason Dufner
6.18
16,478.00
T53
Scott Harrington
6.18
16,478.00
T53
Jim Herman
6.18
16,478.00
T53
Keith Mitchell
6.18
16,478.00
T53
Charl Schwartzel
6.18
16,478.00
T58
Ryan Armor
5.30
15,960.00
T58
Jimmy Walker
5.30
15,960.00
T60
Beau Hossler
4.70
15,540.00
T60
William McGirt
4.70
15,540.00
T60
DJ Trahan
4.70
15,540.00
T60
Erik van Rooyen
4.70
15,540.00
64
Ted Potter, Jr.
4.20
15,190.00
T65
Rickie Fowler
3.90
14,980.00
T65
Stephen Stallings Jr.
14,980.00
T67
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
3.50
14,700.00
T67
Bronson Burgoon
3.50
14,700.00
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]