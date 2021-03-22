Vidarbha qualifies for knockouts with a thrilling win | Cricket News





Skipper Kasat, left arm spinner Kohale does the star’s turn

NAGPUR: In a situation that you have to win, Vidarbha women raised the bar and gave their best when it mattered most.

In a blood-curdling thriller, Vidarbha held the nerves better than their Karnataka counterparts, scoring a narrow 4-run victory in the final league match of the Senior Women One-day Championship to qualify for the knockout for the first time in the Elite Group -outs. .

Previously, Vidarbha’s best performance was when they were in the Plate Group and reached the semifinals of the Senior One-day tournament in 2017-18. Vidarbha skipper Disha Kasat had an unforgettable performance in that match when she got out at the first ball.

It was a different day and different opposition, and Disha probably had her best one-day innings. She made history by scoring the first list of a hundred for Vidarbha. Disha (126, 149b, 15×4, 2×6), who also has a hundred in Twenty20 for Vidarbha, set a record by becoming the first Vidarbha player to wear her bat through it. Her record-breaking innings helped Vidarbha place a competitive 216-5 in 50 overs.

After losing her opening partner Snehal Maniyar and Aayushi Thakre by the 20th, Disha found a capable ally in Bharti Fulmali (41, 64b, 4×4, 1×6), who is in excellent shape. The duo had a 90-run association for the third wicket. Disha’s first 50 came in 82 balls, but she shifted gears soon after, putting Vidarbha past 200 points for the first time in the tournament.

The aim was still to catch for the Karnataka side, which had the wicket-keeper Veda Krishnamurthy from India. This time, however, opener S Shubha (85, 120b, 8×4) and No. 3 G Divya (57, 81b, 6×4, 1×6) added 90 for the third wicket. Despite the two hitting well, Vidarbha did not allow them to run with the game and kept things tight as the run rate continued to rise.

Karnataka was 164-3 in 40 overs and needed 51 in the last ten overs. However, Karnataka skipper K Rakshita’s wicket changed things for Vidarbha as they accumulated more pressure. Left arm spinner Nupur Kohale (10-1-34-3) and Disha (10-0-44-2) came in at the right time with some key wickets.

Running out of Shubha was the last nail in the chest for Karnataka, as they needed 21 of the last two overs and 11 for the last. Medium pacemaker Gargi Wankar kept her calm and successfully defended it to write the historic Vidarbha win.

SHORT SCORES:

Vidarbha 216-5 in 50 overs (Disha Kasat 126, Bharti Fulmali 41, Snehal Maniyar 16; Chandu V 2-44) defeated Karnataka 212-9 in 50 overs (S Shubha 85, G Divya 57, K Rakshita 15; Nupur Kohale 3 -34, Gargi Wankar 2-20, Disha Kasat 2-44, Vaishnavi Khandkar 1-29) with four runs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos