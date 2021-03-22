Sports
Iowa women’s tennis finds spark, sweeps Wisconsin and Minnesota
The women’s tennis team put in two excellent performances this weekend as the men’s team continues to struggle.
The Iowa women’s tennis team swept its games against No. 49 Wisconsin and Minnesota this weekend and came back to win both games after losing the doubles point.
Hawkeyes’ 5-2 win over Golden Gophers Sunday was one of their best performances of the season.
Every player in the singles line-up won their game, with the exception of freshman Vipasha Mehra, who was unable to continue the momentum of her victory on Friday.
I think we’ve really proven something for ourselves, said Sasha Schmid, head of the Iowa women’s tennis coach. Can come back and not rely on [the doubles point] and being able to win matches against these good teams in singles.
An Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell, 5-7, 7-6, 6-1, comeback victory under the lights sealed the win over Wisconsin in the women’s first outdoor home game this season.
In her five-year career, it was the first time that van Heuvelen Treadwell played with a 3 – 3 tie.
If everyone’s looking at three, it’s all up to you, said van Heuvelen Treadwell. And you have to get the job done. I am just happy with the result.
The Badgers and Hawkeyes were tied at No. 49 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s rankings during the match.
The men’s tennis team is now in the midst of a four-game drought. With losses to No. 8 Michigan and Michigan State, the program is in the middle of its longest losing streak since January 2018. The team will be retired at the end of the academic year.
This is not the Iowa tennis program I have built, said Iowa chiefs tennis coach Ross Wilson. This is not the Iowa tennis program our boys helped build. The things that happened to us in the last year, I think, just took our hearts away, and it is a real shame that they did.
After losing the doubles point to start the day on Sunday, the Hawkeyes looked like they were on their way to bounce back in their first outdoor game of the season.
RELATED:Iowa tennis hopes to bounce back
Sophomore Oliver Okonkwo, junior Joe Tyler, and seniors Kareem Allaf and Jason Christmas all won the first set of their singles matches, and junior Will Davies came back from a loss in the first set to dominate the second set of his match.
It all went south after that when Okonkwo dropped the next two sets and freshman Peter Alam quickly lost, 6-2, 6-3.
Davies is known for getting through the match on the line, but he couldn’t deal with Nick Williams repeated attacks on the net. His 2-6, 6-1, 4-6, loss would decide Michigan State.
Everyone doesn’t have to argue with their schedule being scrapped by their administration, getting them killed at the end of the season, and being forced to move elsewhere, Wilson said. I appreciate our boys every day for showing up and having to play for Iowa if they want to play tennis because I think that’s really hard to do.
Friday’s game against Michigan marked the first time this season that the Hawkeyes lost after winning the doubles match.
Davies was the only Iowa player to win a singles match on Friday.
No. 39 Allaf had a thrilling three-set match against No. 28 Ondrej Styler, where the UAE resident came back from behind and won a tiebreaker in the second set. Styler had a little more gas in the tank for the third set, however, and he won the match 6-2, 6-7, 6-2.
We’ve been through a lot of setbacks, whether that’s competitions or of course everything else we’ve dealt with over the past 12 months, Christmas said. It’s not at all at a point where you hit the panic button.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit