Guilford Boys’ Hoops lose to SCC in quarter-finals; Boy hockey withdraws from the tournament due to quarantine





By By Dean Bibens • 3/21/2021 10:20 am EST

Basketball for boys The Guilford boys’ basketball team lost to Hand in the regular season final, losing to Branford in the quarter-finals of the SCC Division II Tournament last week. The Grizzlies finished their season with an overall record of 5-8. On March 15, Guilford host of Hand dropped a 41-27 decision for the Tigers in their final game of the regular season. Senior Jake Ciocca scored seven points for the Grizzlies and sophomore Justin Hess had six points. Then on March 20, No. 5 seed Guilford played No. 4 Branford in the quarterfinals of the SCC Division II tournament. Guilford, which had a bye through the first round, won a 53-46 defeat to the Hornets in the match. Guilford had a 15-13 lead after the first quarter and was 26-21 against Branford at half time. However, the Hornets surpassed the Grizzlies 20-9 in the third quarter to put a 41-35 lead in the fourth and then hold on for the win. Ciocca scored 16 points for Guilford in the match. Senior Jack Tandler scored eight points, sophomore Justin Hess and Luke St. Marie each had seven points, and senior Evan Ghoreyeb scored five points for the Grizzlies. Ice hockey for boys After losing to Hand in the regular season final, the Guilford ice hockey team were about to play Branford in the first round of the SCC-SWC Division II Tournament last week. However, the match was canceled after Guilford had to withdraw from the tournament due to a team quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19. On March 16, Guilford played a road game against Hand and lost the game 5-2 at Northford Ice Pavilion. Guilford was the No. 8 seed in the SCC-SWC Division II tournament and was scheduled to host No. 9 Branford for a first round before the match was canceled. The Grizzlies finished their season with an overall record of 2-6. Ice hockey for girls The Guilford girls’ ice hockey team finished the regular season with a record of 7-1 after winning the last two games last week. The defending champion Grizzlies will play in the SCC Tournament this week. Guilford won 8-2 against Masuk-Barlow-Newtown-Lauralton-Shelton-New Milford in the Connecticut Sports Center on March 17. Freshman Sofia Cuozzo scored three goals with an assist, while junior Maddie Epke scored two. three assists for the Grizzlies. Sophomore Kim Evans scored two goals, and junior Olivia Gill scored a goal with an assist. Junior goalkeeper Julia McDonald made 18 saves in the net. The next day, the Grizzlies Law / ND-Fairfield / Foran-Weston / Pomperaug played and ruled 8-2. Cuozzo and Epke each had three goals and one assist in the win. Evans and freshman Ryleigh Gagnon provided the other goals for Guilford in the win. No. 2 seed Guilford will host the Law’s No. 3 seed co-op team for an SCC semi-final match at 3:50 pm on Tuesday, March 23. In a win, the Grizzlies would face the winner of the best-seeded West Haven- Sacred Heart Academy and 4th-seeded Masuk co-op squad in the championship game over Bennett Rink on Thursday, March 25 at 6pm Gymnastics Guilford, sophomore Ella Esposito, put in an outstanding performance playing as a team-of-one when the Hand gymnastics squad faced Foran at ABC Gymnastics on March 16. Esposito took second place for the all-round by posting a total score of 34.8 on the finish line. Esposito claimed second on beam (9.2), finished in tie for third on bars (8.3) and came third for floor (9.0) on his way to second all-around on Guilford’s behalf. Hand defeated Foran by the final score of 134.8-120.0 to improve to 3-1 in the season.







