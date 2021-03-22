Rugby star Shamil Mohamed was proud of his school and country

Royal College, Colombo has produced several championship teams in their rugby history. The 2002 team was an invincible squad, not only remaining unbeaten, but also setting several new records, while producing many players who reached great heights by handling the oval-shaped ball. Shamil Mohamed is no stranger to rugby who, as a player on that team, put in an exciting performance and went on to represent the country. He was blessed with natural talents His close relatives (father and brother) influenced him and encouraged him to become an excellent backpacker

Shmail was born in 1983 and his father was the late Major Shahul Hameed Mohamed, who was a non-commissioned officer in the Sri Lankan Army Regular Force as a field engineer. He was a royalist who got school colors for rugby and boxing and who also represented College in the second eleven cricket. He was part of the Royal rugby union team that played in the Bradby Shield games in the 1966/67 seasons.

He represented the Defense Forces in rugby and later led the Army Rugby team that piloted them to win the Clifford Cup, and went on to receive the army livery in Rugby. Milhana his mother was a housewife. He has two siblings with Shafra as his sister and Shabeer is his younger brother who participated in various sports including rugby at Royal. This earned him college colors for Rugby in 2009, and they were undefeated all season, winning the Bradby Shield 22-12 and 31-15 and Singer Trophy League Championship led by Naren Dhason. rugby. and represented the Sri Lanka Under-19 team in 2009. He was a member of the CR and FC Rugby Team from 2010 to 2012 and made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2011 against Japan in the 2011 HSBC Asian Five Nations Rugby Tournament.

Shamil was registered as a primary school student at Royal in 1989 and continued until 2002 to complete his school career. His father’s influence and motivation played a vital role in choosing rugby in school.

He started playing rugby from the under 13 level and represented the college team across all age groups. With his physique and body structure, he chose to take the Prop Forwards position that continued until his retirement from the game. His junior coaches were YK de Silva and Niroshan Jayasinghe, who taught him the basics of the game.

When he reached the first XV team, they were under the watchful eye of Tavita Thulagaesi (Laga) and Nizam Jamaldeen. The year 2002 was a remarkable year in which they went unbeaten and won all traditional Trophy Games against (Trinity, S. Thomas, Isipathana) and then won the Bradby Shield by a record margin of 83-0 (39-0 and 44-0), that remains as an immaculate record. They defeated the Thomians 39-3 and St. Peters 24-12.

They also won the Milo Schools Presidents Trophy by beating Wesley 25-16 in the final in 2002. While competing in the first XV level (2000-2002), he was a third-year colorman. He was awarded the highest sporting award from his Alma Mater, the royal crown for rugby. He was named the best player in the Milo School All-Island Rugby Tournament held in 2002 after defeating Royal Wesley in the final. In 2001, it was chosen to represent the Junior Sri Lanka National Rugby team, which was the only Sri Lanka team to qualify for the Junior Rugby World Cup in Chile. While playing for school, he toured Malaysia in 1989 and Australia in 2002.

According to him, all of Bradby Shield’s matches were special moments in life, but the momentous moment for him was in Bogambara, just before the start of the second leg of the 2002 Bradby Shield.

The whole team was enraptured on this occasion, that was the last game as a team. As a result, coach Tavita Tulagaesi decided to celebrate the moment by performing a traditional Haka for them, in the locker room. The end result was a Bradby Shield record that still stands to this day (nearly 20 years).

After his school career, he joined the CR and FC team as most of his peers joined them in 2002 and continued to play until 2009. His best memories of CR were winning the Clifford Cup by Havelocks 37- 5 in 2006 and home to 2005. win at Longden Place, against the defending champions Kandy, where he scored the winning try. He went on to captain CR in the 2007 season to win the SLRFU Presidents Trophy by beating CH and FC 22-11 in the final.

While playing there, he got the National call in 2004 and played for Sri Lanka until 2008.

He made his debut against India at the Bombay Gymkhana rugby club in 2004 and has continued to play in various tournaments, including the Rugby Asiads and Tri Nation Tournaments.

He has fond memories of the national team when they played the 2007 Rugby World Cup qualifiers in Asia. It was a great team, coached by the late George Simpkin and led by the late Sajith Mallikarachchi, who had some top players.

They had a great streak of wins against Thailand, Singapore, Kazakhstan and China until they finally succumbed to a very good Hong Kong squad.

He eventually retired from rugby to pursue his career in investment banking. He has over 15 years of experience in the banking and finance industry and specializes in electronic Supply Chain Finance (SCF) solutions. Currently positioned as Global Product Manager for Standard Chartered Bank, based in Singapore. He has a Bachelor of Science Honors for Economics and Management from the University of London. His wife is Namali Tillakaratne and has two children, Shah (two years old) and Imani (eight months).