LeBron James out indefinitely with injury; LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season

The NBA is staggering this weekend after injuries from two big names.

LeBron James left in the second quarter with a high right ankle sprain which the Lakers said would sidelined him indefinitely, and Los Angeles fell 99-94 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Two hours after the game, the Lakers announced that James is out indefinitely. The defending NBA champions are already without All-NBA greats Anthony Davis, who has missed 14 consecutive games with a right calf injury and is not likely to play again until April.

Nothing makes me more angry and sad than not being available for and for my teammates! James later tweeted Saturday. I am now hurt inside and out. The way back from recovery begins now. Back soon as I never left.

James was injured when he rolled his ankle under Solomon Hill, who was called up for an offense when he awkwardly reached for a bargain. The 36-year-old superstar screamed and fell on the field with his ankle stuck, but he got up and stayed in the game for a while.

I didn’t necessarily see him scream and roar like that, probably never, even with that groin, said Kyle Kuzma, who was with the Lakers when James missed 17 games with a groin injury two seasons ago. It must have hurt a little bit.

James’ absence left the Lakers without three starters in the second half, and the Hawks took advantage of their first win over Los Angeles since March 2016. Along with Davis, Marc Gasol missed his seventh game in a row since February after being out of the NBA’s health. and security protocols.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the rest of the NBA season due to a broken right wrist, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity as the team has not made public the status of his injury.

The Hornets said in a release earlier Sunday that Ball had an MRI exam in San Antonio that revealed the injury. The team said he would be listed indefinitely.

Ball appeared to be hurt after falling in the Hornets 125-98 loss to the Clippers on Saturday in Los Angeles. Ball seemed uncomfortable in the second half.

The point guard was in the midst of a fantastic season for the Hornets and was a leading candidate for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

He averages 15.9 points and tops all rookies with 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game. The # 3 pick has helped the Hornets in the playoff battle in the Eastern Conference, where they are in eighth place after three consecutive losses.

19-year-old Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double earlier this season. He eventually broke into the starting line-up after an injury to Devonte Graham.

He took over as a starter on Feb. 1 and since that point has averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals in his 21 starts, while he is 46.4% from the field and 42.6% from the 3-point range shot.

Hornets owner and NBA great Michael Jordan recently told the AP that he was impressed with the rookie.

I think Melo has adapted to the NBA game better than we ever imagined so early in his career, Jordan said in an email. He has exceeded our expectations so far this season.

Ball, the third overall pick in the NBA draft, was the first player in the past 60 years to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals on the All-Star Break.

He won back-to-back Eastern Conference rookie of the month award in January and February.