How COVID Quarantine Has Caused Problems With Tennis – The Daily Utah Chronicle





Tennis Balls at the Eccles Tennis Center, Feb. 5, 2017. Michael Adam Fondren for the Daily Utah Chronicle.

As time went on, more and more professional sports are being practiced. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first professional sports event to take place was a UFC match in May 2020, and since then more sports have started to find ways to compete. The NFL, MLB, and NBA all played their season with limited fans and COVID testing as the new standard. School sports are also currently being practiced. As the new normal has become a part of everyday life, some professional sports still struggle to organize tournaments and allow players to compete as normal. One of these sports is tennis. Tennis is one of the most popular sports and is played all over the world. With that being said, players have a hard time traveling and playing tournaments as countries around the world have different COVID protocols. The first major grand slam to kick off the new tennis season is normally held in Australia in January: the Australian Open. This year it was held a month later. Normally, players play tournaments in New Zealand and other parts of Australia to get match play before the slam, but this year, most players trained in their hotel room for two weeks, hoping they would be escorted to a court every day for some fresh air and especially for exercise. Some days this wouldn't happen. The good news is that organizations are trying to make sporting events possible so that the athletes can keep doing what they love and keep making money so that they don't get out of work at this difficult time. Sports fans can take a break from their everyday lives and keep cheering on their beloved players and teams. However, when events are held in different countries and athletes come from different parts of the world where COVID-19 protocols are completely different, athletes should be quarantined before playing their events. This makes it more difficult to prepare physically for the match. Some ideas to help players stay ready to the best of their ability include letting the players participating in the tournament know that they are in it so that they can quarantine well before the tournament starts. Another option is to keep pushing tournament dates, such as the Miami Open and Indian Wells tennis tournaments, where the tournament committees try to find the safest way for players to play in the pandemic. As vaccines become more and more available, athletes who encounter these problems may need to receive the vaccine so that they do not have to be quarantined before the competition. These are just a few of the issues facing tournaments and competitions that take place around the world, with athletes from different countries competing in the face. These are major challenges for athletes who exercise during the pandemic. It's great that effort goes into making sure the tournaments are played despite the fact that the dates are pushed back and the athletes have to be quarantined before the tournaments to get back to normal. As time goes on, there will be better solutions to some of these issues, hopefully sooner than later.







