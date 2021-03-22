Endorsement Investigation: Bengals Sign Former Vikings Veteran To Take On Riley Reiff





The Cincinnati Bengals have finally done it. They added an offensive lineman and cut Bobby Hart. That lineman is former Vikings veteran Riley Reiff. Given that Cincinnatis 'line is relatively inexperienced, adding a player who has been in the league for nearly a decade is crucial to the overall success of their line and hence Joe Burrows' success. Reiff has been a part of the league since he was a first-round draft pick in 2012. The 23rd overall pick in that draft, Reiff has had a total of 127 starts and has at least ten in each of the last eight seasons. That said, here's the breakdown of what the hell will get out of Cincinnati. The Bengals deal with Riley Reiff is for a year and is worth $ 7.5 million, with $ 5.5 million guaranteed, per source. Reiff made it clear today that the team told him he was playing the right tackle. A quality addition to his playing and his mentorship in addition to a young OL. Yates field (@FieldYates) March 19, 2021 Reiff goes to the starting right tackle, as Yates pointed out. Reiff was ranked 37th in winning a pass block (an ESPN statistic powered by NFL Next Gen Stats) when drafted as a tackle, ESPN's Ben Baby wrote. With just eight penalties in over 1,000 snaps, Reiff is a consistent, solid threat to the Bengals. The team will also have Michael Jordan, Billy Price, Jonah Williams and Xavier Sua-Filo in the starting unit unless they bring in Penei Sewell from Oregon, the best projected lineman in the upcoming draft. Luckily they finally added offensive line help after Joe Burrow, who got injured in week 11, was in the top ten sacks taken, and to be fair if you look at the Bengals a lot you could see their game plan was to get it most of the time. quickly out of Burrow's hands. With Reiff coming to the Queen City, it feels like things are starting to turn the corner for Cincinnati. That said, would you agree to Cincinnati adding Reiff given his $ 7.5 million deal? Poll Did the Bengals make the right move by adding Riley Reiff?

