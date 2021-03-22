England’s Alex Hartley praises Ravi Ashwin for his tweet about women’s cricket





Ashwin responded to Laura Wolvaardt’s knock in the second T20I between Indian women and South African women.

Ravi Ashwin, the Indian men’s off-spinner, was a concerned man when the Indian women’s team faced the South African women’s team in the second T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Ashwin was concerned when Laura Wolvaardt looked good as she managed to score an unbeaten 39-ball 53 with seven fours. After the hosts set a target of 159 for Sune Luus and Co to chase, the match went right to the wire. As South Africa needed one run on the last ball, Wolvaardt took a quick single Arundhati Reddy to take her team to victory. Moreover, the visitors also managed to take an untouchable 2-0 lead in the series of three games. Meanwhile, Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote, What’s the procedure to get Laura out now? Can you give her a soft signal? #INDvSA Here’s Ravi Ashwin’s tweet: What’s the procedure to get Laura out now? Can you give her a soft signal? #INDvSA https://t.co/hKv0XHFG4s – Ashwin (@ ashwinravi99) March 21, 2021 Ashwins’ tweet impressed Alex Hartley, the English women’s cricketer. She was happy to see Ashwin watching women’s cricket with great interest. Hartley replied to Ashwin and wrote: This … this is what we like to see. This is the point, this is all. A genuine interest in the women’s game !! Bravo. Here’s Hartley’s tweet: This … this is what we like to see.

This is the point, this is all. A genuine interest in the women’s game !! Bravo @ jeroenbakker1 others will follow. https://t.co/qEsFAhSMBS – Alexandra Hartley (@ AlexHartley93) March 21, 2021 As for the game, Lizelle Lee top score for South Africa with 70 runs on 45 balls, but it was Wolvaardt who received the Player of the Match award. She said he had her struggles at the start of the innings, but she managed to find her feet as her knock progressed. I didn’t start my innings as fast as I would have liked. But knew we had a chance with this fast-paced outfield. It’s not about the individual shots, it’s about knowing when to play them, Wolvaardt said after the game. Wolvaardt also had an impressive appearance in the five-game ODI series that South Africa won 4-1 against India. In the series she got 154 runs against an average of 30.8. She started with a knock of 80 in the opening game, then scored an unbeaten 53 in the fourth ODI. The right-handed will now try to end the T20I’s positively.







